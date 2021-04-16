17 photogenic engagement dresses that will make you shine

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so that we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

One of the most exciting times in life is getting involved. The days and weeks after putting a ring on are blissful, but the planning for the wedding really begins.

We know how stressful this can be, which is why we want to help all blushing brides-to-be with the process. Okay, we might not be expert in every detail (you are on your own for venue selection), but we do know a thing or two about style! Considering the number of events that lead up to the big day, including your engagement photoshoot and bridal shower, we’ve decided to pick 17 dresses that will make you feel like an absolute queen. Read on to find your dress!

17 absolutely gorgeous engagement dresses

Romantic Bohemian Dresses

1. This lace wrap mini dress from Dokotoo has flowing short sleeves, and its aesthetic is perfect for a daytime photoshoot or bridal brunch!

2. This Anna-Kaci off-the-shoulder dress has a Bridgerton atmosphere that we love! It will make you feel like a fairy princess.

3.If you are looking for a more upscale boho dress that feels formal, this fitted and flared lace dress from ASTR the label is a must!

4.This embroidered BerryGooff-the-shoulder dress will look great for any casual engagement celebration!

5.Another great The Anna-Kaci number is this peasant style cap sleeve dress! Discreet, but still glamorous.

6.This Long dress SUNJIN ACRO is flowing, and the sheer lace details are the icing on the cake of her bohemian style!

7.If you could make the evening version of a boho dress it would surely look a lot like this pretty lace number VFSHOW!

8. Not all boho dresses are lace, and this long chiffon dress Ever-Pretty prove!

9.But if you have an obsession with lace clothes, Ecosunny off-the-shoulder maxi dress is an amazing choice!

Chic and sophisticated dresses

ten.This formal Clothfun long dress has a head-turning leg split that makes a dramatic and stylish statement!

11.Buyers say it’s beautiful long chiffon dress Rjer we have the impression that it is made for them!

12. The minimalist look of this crepe scarf Betsey Johnson midi dress has a timeless fit and look!

13.We love the mermaid silhouette this length lace dress LOCATIONS. It is ideal for any type of engagement affair, but you can also wear it as a reception dress!

14. This Long simple dress TOB has two high slits that show off your legs! It’s such a strong look for beach engagement photoshoots.

15.Hello, Greek goddess! This asymmetric dress by IWEMEK can make you feel like a sculptural model.

16.This satin long dress from JASY is extra, but if you want to bring out your diva side for your engagement, this dress is for you!

17. This up-down, off the shoulder midi dress JASAMBAC is a classic and divine for pre-wedding festivities!

