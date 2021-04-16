Malcolm Jenkins defines the athlete of modern business

Brave former slave and abolitionist Fredrick Douglass once said, “Some men know the value of education in owning it. I know its value in not owning it.” Malcolm Jenkins wants to help the modern minority athlete understand the intricacies of investing and controlling finances with the money he earns.

BROAD STREET ADVENTURES

New Orleans Saints safety veteran Malcolm Jenkins founded Broad Street Ventures (BSV), the venture capital fund he co-founded in 2020. BSV has several NFL players including Duron Harmon, Jacoby Brisset, Devin and Jason McCourty, Rodney McLeod and Jordan Matthews. Professional athletes joined Jenkins to create the Black and Brown Investor-Funded Investment Firm. In the Forbes article, Jenkins shared that the goal of Broad Street Ventures is to “focus on giving people of color more control over their financial futures.”

The investment vehicle will address the need for most minorities and people of color to “control their financial futures,” Jenkins said.

Ralonda Johnson is the general partner and co-founder of Broad Street Ventures with Jenkins. Rashaun Williams of Manhattan Venture Partners has become an advisor to Jenkins, Johnson and Broad Street Ventures. Williams’ VC Group manages a fund worth over $ 300 million.

Credit: CBS Network

Jenkins spoke with CBS News about the racial divide in the venture capital industry and spoke about his vision:

“Athletes and artists, most of the time we just focus on the job, and what we can, what we can get out of our talents. But when we look at all the others who are really making money, they do it. make through passive income, not on their work, but on other investments. And the only thing we have is social capital, right, the ability of brands to want to align themselves, and traditionally it’s in an endorsement-type relationship, I think you see. a wave of athletes who are more interested in fairness. And so for us, we understand that we have more power and more leverage when we do this together, so building passive businesses means collectively using our social capital to close some of these quality deals, alongside the 20 other major VCs doing their best. return. The second part of that, we can be very intentional in enough spaces for African Americans and people of color to get into someone to do. And one of the reasons you know we created the fund is because I think we’re the first to do it and it’s fully funded by black and brown athletes because they are run by black people. and browns. So for us, Lana Johnson is our general partner with Eric Campbell, she is one of the very few black women, who is in charge of a fund in this space. So we’re very intentional about who we put in what position and how we make deals, knowing that there are very few people who look like us, well, once we get in the door we hope that we open up correctly to others to follow suit. “Malcolm Jenkins

The disparity in investment and minority representation in the venture capital space is alarming. In 2019, Richard Kerbay of Equal Ventures Blacks and Latinos reported make up only 4% of venture capital partners. In addition, around 93% of venture capital firms are headed by white men, compared to 7.2% headed by women / minorities. Staggering figures explain the inequalities and frustrations minorities face when approaching venture capitalists.

CREDIT: CBS Network

Reception sports lists Airbnb, Epic Games, Turo, NoBull, Automattic, and ZenWtr as current Broad Street Ventures investments. “I hope we can support him so that others follow suit.” “We have more power and more leverage when we do this together,” Jenkins told CBS News.

CREDIT: CBS Network

The astute Jenkins remarked, “We want to create a vehicle in which athletes have access to:

What is venture capital and how to invest, and Give them [athletes] a means of doing due diligence.

Credit: Malcolm Jenkins Foundation

MALCOLM INC.

Jenkins also announced the launch of Malcolm Inc. who is the holding company for its portfolio of off-field activities, philanthropic and branding partnerships with media, technology, foodservice, real estate, apparel and education companies . Essentially, its clothing line and venture capital fund will be under the umbrella of Malcolm Inc.

According to the Sportico article, Jenkins’ portfolio includes “Disrupt food, a Northeast-based franchise investment and restoration firm; E&R real estate group, The real estate investor and the Jenkins developer vehicle; Listen to the media, the security multimedia production company; and Damari, a bespoke clothing company that manufactures suits for men and women. the Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, the star’s philanthropic organization, is at the service of disadvantaged young people. “

The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation is creating several programs to address financial literacy with minority communities. Jenkins’ mother, Gwendolyn Jenkins, is the president and CEO of the foundation. They announced that the organization had opened “1000 savings accounts for students in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio and Louisiana as part of its longer-term commitment to help close the racial wealth gap that continues in America. “Students will receive an initial deposit of $ 40.00, five years of financial literacy training and tools, an FDIC Insured Savings Account and CASHOLA card with a Goalsetter app.

Malcolm Jenkins returned to the New Orleans Saints in 2020 after six seasons and a Super Bowl championship with the Philadelphia Eagles. In 183 career games, Jenkins has made 20 interceptions, 105 defended passes, 19 forced fumbles and 6 touchdowns.

New Orleans signed Jenkins to a 4-year, $ 32 million contract in the 2020 offseason. To get the Saints below the salary cap, Jenkins has restructured his contract and has a salary of base of $ 1.1 million and a bonus of $ 5.1 million.