Fashion
Malcolm Jenkins defines the athlete of modern business
Brave former slave and abolitionist Fredrick Douglass once said, “Some men know the value of education in owning it. I know its value in not owning it.” Malcolm Jenkins wants to help the modern minority athlete understand the intricacies of investing and controlling finances with the money he earns.
BROAD STREET ADVENTURES
New Orleans Saints safety veteran Malcolm Jenkins founded Broad Street Ventures (BSV), the venture capital fund he co-founded in 2020. BSV has several NFL players including Duron Harmon, Jacoby Brisset, Devin and Jason McCourty, Rodney McLeod and Jordan Matthews. Professional athletes joined Jenkins to create the Black and Brown Investor-Funded Investment Firm. In the Forbes article, Jenkins shared that the goal of Broad Street Ventures is to “focus on giving people of color more control over their financial futures.”
The investment vehicle will address the need for most minorities and people of color to “control their financial futures,” Jenkins said.
Ralonda Johnson is the general partner and co-founder of Broad Street Ventures with Jenkins. Rashaun Williams of Manhattan Venture Partners has become an advisor to Jenkins, Johnson and Broad Street Ventures. Williams’ VC Group manages a fund worth over $ 300 million.
Jenkins spoke with CBS News about the racial divide in the venture capital industry and spoke about his vision:
“Athletes and artists, most of the time we just focus on the job, and what we can, what we can get out of our talents. But when we look at all the others who are really making money, they do it. make through passive income, not on their work, but on other investments.
And the only thing we have is social capital, right, the ability of brands to want to align themselves, and traditionally it’s in an endorsement-type relationship, I think you see. a wave of athletes who are more interested in fairness. And so for us, we understand that we have more power and more leverage when we do this together, so building passive businesses means collectively using our social capital to close some of these quality deals, alongside the 20 other major VCs doing their best. return.
The second part of that, we can be very intentional in enough spaces for African Americans and people of color to get into someone to do. And one of the reasons you know we created the fund is because I think we’re the first to do it and it’s fully funded by black and brown athletes because they are run by black people. and browns.
So for us, Lana Johnson is our general partner with Eric Campbell, she is one of the very few black women, who is in charge of a fund in this space. So we’re very intentional about who we put in what position and how we make deals, knowing that there are very few people who look like us, well, once we get in the door we hope that we open up correctly to others to follow suit. “Malcolm Jenkins
The disparity in investment and minority representation in the venture capital space is alarming. In 2019, Richard Kerbay of Equal Ventures Blacks and Latinos reported make up only 4% of venture capital partners. In addition, around 93% of venture capital firms are headed by white men, compared to 7.2% headed by women / minorities. Staggering figures explain the inequalities and frustrations minorities face when approaching venture capitalists.
Reception sports lists Airbnb, Epic Games, Turo, NoBull, Automattic, and ZenWtr as current Broad Street Ventures investments. “I hope we can support him so that others follow suit.” “We have more power and more leverage when we do this together,” Jenkins told CBS News.
The astute Jenkins remarked, “We want to create a vehicle in which athletes have access to:
- What is venture capital and how to invest, and
- Give them [athletes] a means of doing due diligence.
MALCOLM INC.
Jenkins also announced the launch of Malcolm Inc. who is the holding company for its portfolio of off-field activities, philanthropic and branding partnerships with media, technology, foodservice, real estate, apparel and education companies . Essentially, its clothing line and venture capital fund will be under the umbrella of Malcolm Inc.
According to the Sportico article, Jenkins’ portfolio includes “Disrupt food, a Northeast-based franchise investment and restoration firm; E&R real estate group, The real estate investor and the Jenkins developer vehicle; Listen to the media, the security multimedia production company; and Damari, a bespoke clothing company that manufactures suits for men and women. the Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, the star’s philanthropic organization, is at the service of disadvantaged young people. “
The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation is creating several programs to address financial literacy with minority communities. Jenkins’ mother, Gwendolyn Jenkins, is the president and CEO of the foundation. They announced that the organization had opened “1000 savings accounts for students in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio and Louisiana as part of its longer-term commitment to help close the racial wealth gap that continues in America. “Students will receive an initial deposit of $ 40.00, five years of financial literacy training and tools, an FDIC Insured Savings Account and CASHOLA card with a Goalsetter app.
Malcolm Jenkins returned to the New Orleans Saints in 2020 after six seasons and a Super Bowl championship with the Philadelphia Eagles. In 183 career games, Jenkins has made 20 interceptions, 105 defended passes, 19 forced fumbles and 6 touchdowns.
New Orleans signed Jenkins to a 4-year, $ 32 million contract in the 2020 offseason. To get the Saints below the salary cap, Jenkins has restructured his contract and has a salary of base of $ 1.1 million and a bonus of $ 5.1 million.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]