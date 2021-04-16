Vanessa Kirby’s red carpet moments prove she’s fashion royalty





Vanessa Kirbys’ career has been the ultimate success for sleepers. Without much hype or intense fanfare, the English actress wowed audiences with her magnetic screen presence, surprising some as an under-the-radar talent. Playing Princess Margaret in the first season of The crown won the award for 32 years after the award in 2017, and her heartbreaking role in the film Pieces of a woman put her squarely in the rewards conversation once again. Kirbys’ evolution of style is no different from her career as an actress, she is a silent astonishment in more ways than one. The London native opts for clean, chic and understated fashion that always has a huge impact on the red carpet. Ahead of her birthday on April 18 (and a potential Oscar win for Best Actress on April 25), take a look at Kirby’s biggest hits, from ivory dresses galore to a Versace knockout gown. Kirby wore a Versace column dress and Cartier jewelry for the 2021 BAFTA Awards. At the 2021 SAG Awards, the actress chose a style that deviated from her usual look: a Givenchy harness-shaped overlay and Cartier jewelry. A Gucci cutout fantasy at the 2021 Golden Globes. Image courtesy of Zoe McConnell for Gucci Kirby stayed true to her good looks (slicked back hair and a remarkable lip) for the premiere of The world to come at the Venice Film Festival, 2020. Photo by Matteo Chinellato / NurPhoto via Getty Images A rare red moment at Pieces of a woman premiered at the 77th Venice Film Festival in 2020. Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images The actress knows the power of a crimson lip. Kirby is pictured here during a screening of Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw in London in 2019. Photo by Mike Marsland / WireImage In Tom Ford at the 2018 Emmy Awards, where she won another Best Supporting Actress statuette The crown. Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images At Mission: ImpossibleFallout premiere in Paris, 2018. Photo by Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images Kirby wore the sparkling Christian Dior from the brand’s pre-fall 2018 collection at the BAFTAs of those years, where she won Best Supporting Actress in The crown. Photo by Isabel Infantes / PA Images via Getty Images Wearing a floral Valentino to the SAG Awards in 2018. Photo by Steve Granitz / WireImage At the 2017 Emmy Awards, Kirby wore a strapless Marchesa dress and a dark, bold lip. Photo by J. Merritt / Getty Images Experiment with the costume at the Glamor Women of the Year Awards 2017. Photo by Joe Maher / WireImage Kirby knows the shades and shapes that work well for her aesthetic, like this tiered sky blue dress at the Virgin TV BAFTA Television Awards in 2017. Photo by Jeff Spicer / Getty Images The actress chose a Luisa Beccaria dress for the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards. FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Images Kirby is royal in powder blue for the world premiere of The crown in 2016. Photo by Karwai Tang / WireImage Wearing an LBD on the floor at the London Evening Standard Theater Awards in 2015. Photo by David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images A vision in crisp white (and newly brown hair) at the 60th London Evening Standard Theater Awards in 2014. Photo by Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images In Gucci at a private screening of the David Bowie Is exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum in 2013. Photo by Dave M. Benett / Getty Images for Victoria & Albert Museum Kirby attended the InStyle Best of British Talent party in 2013 wearing a sparkling olive dress. Photo by Dave M. Benett / Getty Images Mixed materials (and more lace) on a private tour of the London gallery, the Royal Academy of Arts summer exhibition in 2012. Photo by Nick Harvey / WireImage Vanessa Kirby opted for ivory and lace at the Orange British Academy Film Awards in 2012. Photo by Jon Furniss / WireImage

