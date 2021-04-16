Fashion
Men’s Golf heads to West Point for annual Army-Navy game
The Navy Men’s Golf Team will travel to West Point, New York this weekend to take on their rival in the 83rd Army-Navy Star Match being played at West Point Golf Course. The two-day, 36-hole event will be marked as match play, or the more familiar Ryder Cup-style format, with four four-ball games played on Saturday (9:00 a.m.) and seven singles matches scheduled for Sunday (9:00 a.m.) ). The first team to reach six points will be declared the winner.
Only guests of competitors (4 per player) for each team will be allowed to attend the Star Match due to the current COVID 19 climate. Spectators are required to wear masks throughout the day and follow social distancing protocols
Army-Navy Star Series presented by USAA
This weekend’s golf game marks the 14th of 24 Army-Navy Star competitions played during the academic year that determine the winner of the Army-Navy Star Series presented by USAA. The annual showdown between the two rivals in each sport is considered the Star Game, with the athletes of the winning team receiving a star for their letter jerseys. For sports that face the military multiple times during a season, the Star Game is designated before the start of the year.
Heading into the weekend, the Navy has an 8-5 lead in the Star Series and a 9-7 overall advantage over the Black Knights. There are four Army-Navy events scheduled at West Point this weekend – men’s tennis (1:00 p.m.) and men’s and women’s swimming (2:00 p.m.) and diving (11:00 a.m.) will take place on Saturday, while golf will cover Saturday and on Sunday. Other Star Games include men’s lacrosse on April 24 in Annapolis and baseball on May 8 at West Point.
The Navy leads the all-time overall streak against the Army, 1106-841-44 (56.6), including a 460-302-11 (60.2) mark over the past 25 years. Meanwhile, the Mids have a 343-190-11 (64.1) advantage in the Star Series over the past 25 years.
History of the series
The Navy enters this weekend’s competition with a 44-37-1 advantage over the Black Knights in the annual men’s golf duel which was first played in 1939 at the Sherwood Forest Golf Club in Sherwood Forest, in Maryland. used the familiar Ryder Cup format, including each of the last 18 (8 Navy wins, 10 Army). The Black Knights have won three straight wins over the Mids with the Navy’s last victory behind a 6-5 decision at West Point in 2016.
The Army holds a 21-15 lead in Star Matches at West Point, however, the Navy has won six of the last nine games played on their rival’s course. Meanwhile, four of the last six All-Star games played at West Point have been decided by a point (2006, 2010, 2016) or via sudden playoff death (2008).
The first 55 Army-Navy meetings were held in the spring months, but in the fall of 1993 the competition began to transition to be played in the fall. The 1993, 94, 95 and 1996 events were held in October or their respective year, however, the next two were held in April 1998 and March 1999. The competition was postponed to the fall from October. 1999. with each of the last 21 star games played in the fall.
Learn more about mediums
In his 31st season at the helm of the Navy, head coach Pat Owen has a veteran squad that includes eight juniors and seniors, all of whom are expected to make the trip this weekend to New York. Team captain Charlie musto (Sr / Sterling, Va.) And Ward wilkinson (Sr / Ashland, Va.) Will both make their fourth appearance in the annual Star Match, while Michael brennan (Sr / Locust Valley, NY) and Jake miles (Sr / Fredericksburg, Va. Appeared in each of the last two. Juniors Chad deegan (Newport Beach, California) and Nicholas klock (Moraga, Calif.) Both made their Army-Navy debuts a year ago, while their classmates Ben burton (Charleston, SC) and David Miccoli (Ludlow, Mass.), Meanwhile, will make his first Army-Navy appearance this weekend. Will meshad (So / Atlanta, Georgia) and Keegan Shreves (So / Potomac, Md.) Have seen some game time this spring and could play a role in the roster as well. Shreves was in the Star Match a year ago, earning a 3-1 victory over Dragon Theam in one action.
Dating back to late October, when the Navy won a 356-367 victory over Towson, the Mids have competed in five tournaments or duels. They placed fourth in the 11-team battle at Rum Pointe in late March to open the spring and followed with an eighth place finish at the 18-hole Rolling Green Intercollegiate. Last weekend, the Mids clinched a 2.5-0.5 victory over George Washington before dropping Howard 2-1 to place second in Match Play By the Bay. The Navy finished the weekend with a 5-4 victory over Richmond.
About the Dark Knights
The Army has competed in three tournaments to date, placing 15th at its opening at the Palmetto Intercollegiate March 8-15 at the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational and ninth at the Tumble Brook Invitational.
Six of eight players who saw action on last year’s Star Match return for the Black Knights, including senior James McKee and sophomore Marshall Daniel who won their singles and foursome matches bullets a year ago.
What awaits us
The Mids will seek their eighth Patriot League championship tag team title when the league’s eight teams converge on the Naval Academy Golf Club on the weekend of May 1-2 to compete in the two-day 54-hole championship. Navy last won the tournament title in 2018 when Charlie musto won Rookie and Player of the Year honors as the tournament’s individual medalist. Last year’s championship was canceled due to the pandemic.
### Go Navy ###
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]