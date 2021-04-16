Men’s Golf heads to West Point for annual Army-Navy game

The Navy Men’s Golf Team will travel to West Point, New York this weekend to take on their rival in the 83rd Army-Navy Star Match being played at West Point Golf Course. The two-day, 36-hole event will be marked as match play, or the more familiar Ryder Cup-style format, with four four-ball games played on Saturday (9:00 a.m.) and seven singles matches scheduled for Sunday (9:00 a.m.) ). The first team to reach six points will be declared the winner.

Only guests of competitors (4 per player) for each team will be allowed to attend the Star Match due to the current COVID 19 climate. Spectators are required to wear masks throughout the day and follow social distancing protocols

Army-Navy Star Series presented by USAA

This weekend’s golf game marks the 14th of 24 Army-Navy Star competitions played during the academic year that determine the winner of the Army-Navy Star Series presented by USAA. The annual showdown between the two rivals in each sport is considered the Star Game, with the athletes of the winning team receiving a star for their letter jerseys. For sports that face the military multiple times during a season, the Star Game is designated before the start of the year.

Heading into the weekend, the Navy has an 8-5 lead in the Star Series and a 9-7 overall advantage over the Black Knights. There are four Army-Navy events scheduled at West Point this weekend – men’s tennis (1:00 p.m.) and men’s and women’s swimming (2:00 p.m.) and diving (11:00 a.m.) will take place on Saturday, while golf will cover Saturday and on Sunday. Other Star Games include men’s lacrosse on April 24 in Annapolis and baseball on May 8 at West Point.

The Navy leads the all-time overall streak against the Army, 1106-841-44 (56.6), including a 460-302-11 (60.2) mark over the past 25 years. Meanwhile, the Mids have a 343-190-11 (64.1) advantage in the Star Series over the past 25 years.

History of the series

The Navy enters this weekend’s competition with a 44-37-1 advantage over the Black Knights in the annual men’s golf duel which was first played in 1939 at the Sherwood Forest Golf Club in Sherwood Forest, in Maryland. used the familiar Ryder Cup format, including each of the last 18 (8 Navy wins, 10 Army). The Black Knights have won three straight wins over the Mids with the Navy’s last victory behind a 6-5 decision at West Point in 2016.

The Army holds a 21-15 lead in Star Matches at West Point, however, the Navy has won six of the last nine games played on their rival’s course. Meanwhile, four of the last six All-Star games played at West Point have been decided by a point (2006, 2010, 2016) or via sudden playoff death (2008).

The first 55 Army-Navy meetings were held in the spring months, but in the fall of 1993 the competition began to transition to be played in the fall. The 1993, 94, 95 and 1996 events were held in October or their respective year, however, the next two were held in April 1998 and March 1999. The competition was postponed to the fall from October. 1999. with each of the last 21 star games played in the fall.

Learn more about mediums

In his 31st season at the helm of the Navy, head coach Pat Owen has a veteran squad that includes eight juniors and seniors, all of whom are expected to make the trip this weekend to New York. Team captain Charlie musto (Sr / Sterling, Va.) And Ward wilkinson (Sr / Ashland, Va.) Will both make their fourth appearance in the annual Star Match, while Michael brennan (Sr / Locust Valley, NY) and Jake miles (Sr / Fredericksburg, Va. Appeared in each of the last two. Juniors Chad deegan (Newport Beach, California) and Nicholas klock (Moraga, Calif.) Both made their Army-Navy debuts a year ago, while their classmates Ben burton (Charleston, SC) and David Miccoli (Ludlow, Mass.), Meanwhile, will make his first Army-Navy appearance this weekend. Will meshad (So ​​/ Atlanta, Georgia) and Keegan Shreves (So ​​/ Potomac, Md.) Have seen some game time this spring and could play a role in the roster as well. Shreves was in the Star Match a year ago, earning a 3-1 victory over Dragon Theam in one action.

Dating back to late October, when the Navy won a 356-367 victory over Towson, the Mids have competed in five tournaments or duels. They placed fourth in the 11-team battle at Rum Pointe in late March to open the spring and followed with an eighth place finish at the 18-hole Rolling Green Intercollegiate. Last weekend, the Mids clinched a 2.5-0.5 victory over George Washington before dropping Howard 2-1 to place second in Match Play By the Bay. The Navy finished the weekend with a 5-4 victory over Richmond.

About the Dark Knights

The Army has competed in three tournaments to date, placing 15th at its opening at the Palmetto Intercollegiate March 8-15 at the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational and ninth at the Tumble Brook Invitational.

Six of eight players who saw action on last year’s Star Match return for the Black Knights, including senior James McKee and sophomore Marshall Daniel who won their singles and foursome matches bullets a year ago.

What awaits us

The Mids will seek their eighth Patriot League championship tag team title when the league’s eight teams converge on the Naval Academy Golf Club on the weekend of May 1-2 to compete in the two-day 54-hole championship. Navy last won the tournament title in 2018 when Charlie musto won Rookie and Player of the Year honors as the tournament’s individual medalist. Last year’s championship was canceled due to the pandemic.

### Go Navy ###