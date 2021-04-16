Fashion
Sherri Shepherd reveals 20-pound weight loss in sexy dress
She’s no longer on the daytime show, but Sherri Shepherd further aesthetically improves “The View”.
This week Shepherd, 53, showed off her stunning 20-pound weight loss on Instagram, posing in a tight black bodycon dress.
The “Call Your Mother” 5-foot-1 actress attributed a strict high-fat, low-carb diet and intermittent fasting to her newly slimmed down figure.
“I am keto,” she wrote to a follower, adding that she also skipped sugar, dairy, beef, pork, alcohol (drinking water and tea only) and did not eat after 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. at the latest. Phew!
She also shared videos of herself making healthy food like stir-fried kale with shrimp and scallops and sugar-free oatmeal muffins.
It’s not just a diet, either. Shepherd, who is now the co-host of Fox’s “Dish Nation”, mixes up her fitness routine to get results. The Zumba enthusiast recently added quirky activities like roller skating and pole dancing, with lessons from the Los Angeles actress and dancer. Danielle Hawkins.
“Life is too short to be quiet! I decided to take pole fitness classes, ”Shepherd wrote on Instagram. “My stomach and thighs were burning when I was done. But those body rolls almost got me out. Take a risk and try something that scares you… and see the blessings that follow! “
The little actress puts on her skates three times a week during sessions every hour to learn the fundamentals of rhythmic sport. Hawkins, who calls his client “hardcore,” also teaches Shepherd pole dancing once a week.
“She has the energy of someone who is 25,” Hawkins told the Post. “She looks amazing and kicks the buttocks. Both of these disciplines end up making you aware of muscle groups that you haven’t used. These are full body workouts. It’s very physical.
Shepherd has long been honest about his battle with the Bulge.
In 2007, she was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and lost almost 50 pounds. She co-wrote “Plan D: How to lose weight and beat diabetesAnd in a 2014 appearance on “Good Morning America” to promote the book, Shepherd credited the disease for saving his life.
“It helps me look at food in a different way,” she told Robin Roberts. “It allows me to exercise. It makes me want to be there for my son.
Her son Jeffrey, now 15, also inspired her to ditch sugar in 2018.
At the time, she told Wendy Williams that the candy had helped her cope with her personal issues.
Ex-husbands, things like that. And I was doing that and Jeffrey was in the back, Wendy, and I was eating something that I wasn’t supposed to do. He said: Mom, if you die, who will be my bodyguard? I said, what are you talking about? Who will watch me? And literally I said, Sherri, you have to do something different.
This led to her losing 30 pounds and reducing it waist size 47 to 35 inches.
She was also honest about the difficulty of keeping her weight off. In July 2019, she said she fell from the wagon and gained weight due to her busy schedule.
Then in December 2020, Shepherd said she had put on “COVID pounds” and pledged to lose weight. She’s also a paid spokesperson for Healthy Wage, a site that offers cash incentives to achieve weight loss goals, which is fitting because Shepherd looks like a million bucks.
“I shed tears because I relied on sugar and carbs (the bad ones), cookies and candy to get me through,” she captioned an Instagram video of her slimmed down self dancing in her backyard. “But by changing my lifestyle and my relationship with food, I like how I feel: lucid… focused and walking towards my goal!”
