Fashion
How should I dress after a mastectomy?
I’ve always had a big bust, but I’m about to have a bilateral mastectomy. I do not intend to undergo reconstruction. I want to try and make the most of this transition and embrace the fashion options that a flat chest offers a woman that was never available to me. I’m looking for casual ideas that will make me feel good about my new figure. What do you suggest? Laurie, Cape Cod, Mass.
First, I apologize for your diagnosis and admire your strength in presenting the experience as an opportunity to experiment with a different sense of self; that what is happening to you is not just a loss. It’s true that there is a certain kind of freedom in a flat chest, and clothes can help make that real.
As the author of the blog A flatter fashion, a UK site run by a woman who also chose to forgo reconstruction after a double mastectomy, wrote in its original article a few years ago: Your Breast Does Not Define Who You Are. Losing your breast form doesn’t mean you have to lose your personal style. It may just mean that you are redefining it and trying out looks that previously weren’t available to you.
It is also the conclusion of Leave me breastless, a site created by an Australian named Genevieve Esgate. (Both blogs are great places to get inspiration.) Ms Esgate suggests avoiding tight stretch fabrics as they can rub against scars, as well as shirts with gaping sides that can expose scars and make you feel embarrassed. She recommends looking for off-the-shoulder necklines and ruffle styles that might have been too difficult when you had to deal with complicated underwear, but now you can enjoy with impunity.
A good friend in Paris who is one of the most stylish women I know who also had a curvy figure and had a mastectomy a few years ago said: The good thing to have less or no breast is that the clothes fall well on your body and it looks more elegant. The idea is to take advantage of everything you couldn’t wear when you had boobs.
She said she had become a fan of men’s dressing, whether it was a blouson shirt tucked in to create a waist, or a sheer top over a cotton cardigan, like this Swiss polka dot version of Shein. She also began to channel women like Jane Birkin and Charlotte Rampling, with their throwaway chic.
And my French friend as a fashion editor, I know who for years wore a jeans uniform or black pants with a button down shirt started shopping in the boys department at classic retailers like Brooks brothers, putting its own touch of casual carelessness to tradition. (Note: Boys’ shirts are cheaper than men and are often suitable for women.)
To that end, she also suggested throwing a cool velor blazer on top, like this relaxed silver version of Garnet Hill or that teal boyfriend style from Coldwater Creek. The luxurious fabrics feel good against the skin and the layering creates a feeling of depth no matter what is under your clothes. Add your most comfortable jeans or leggings for an even more comfortable feeling.
You can have a new body with a new shape, but sometimes old clothes, like old friends, are just the hug you need.
Your style questions, answered
Each week on Open Thread, Vanessa will answer a reader fashion-related question, which you can send to her at any time via E-mail or Twitter. The questions are edited and condensed.
