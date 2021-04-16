How should I dress after a mastectomy?

I’ve always had a big bust, but I’m about to have a bilateral mastectomy. I do not intend to undergo reconstruction. I want to try and make the most of this transition and embrace the fashion options that a flat chest offers a woman that was never available to me. I’m looking for casual ideas that will make me feel good about my new figure. What do you suggest? Laurie, Cape Cod, Mass.

First, I apologize for your diagnosis and admire your strength in presenting the experience as an opportunity to experiment with a different sense of self; that what is happening to you is not just a loss. It’s true that there is a certain kind of freedom in a flat chest, and clothes can help make that real.

As the author of the blog A flatter fashion, a UK site run by a woman who also chose to forgo reconstruction after a double mastectomy, wrote in its original article a few years ago: Your Breast Does Not Define Who You Are. Losing your breast form doesn’t mean you have to lose your personal style. It may just mean that you are redefining it and trying out looks that previously weren’t available to you.

It is also the conclusion of Leave me breastless, a site created by an Australian named Genevieve Esgate. (Both blogs are great places to get inspiration.) Ms Esgate suggests avoiding tight stretch fabrics as they can rub against scars, as well as shirts with gaping sides that can expose scars and make you feel embarrassed. She recommends looking for off-the-shoulder necklines and ruffle styles that might have been too difficult when you had to deal with complicated underwear, but now you can enjoy with impunity.

A good friend in Paris who is one of the most stylish women I know who also had a curvy figure and had a mastectomy a few years ago said: The good thing to have less or no breast is that the clothes fall well on your body and it looks more elegant. The idea is to take advantage of everything you couldn’t wear when you had boobs.