In a call to action to the fashion industry, Allbirds opened its proprietary tool to enable broader industry action to increase transparency and accountability for the often dirty business of fashion. According to a recent study, 81% of Generation Z

our most aware and influential consumer group to date believes that brands are an essential part of the solution to the challenges facing humanity today; and 88% of consumersare looking for companies to help them shop in a more sustainable way. While there have been impressive commitments to climate innovation from some of the most polluting industries, such as fashion, many companies continued their operations as usual, leading a26 percentincrease in industry carbon emissions by 2050. So in honor of Earth day (April 22), Allbirds is open-source a version of its owner Carbon footprint calculator atFreeTheFootprint.com. After investing hundreds of hours and thousands of dollars in R&D, Allbirds’ third-party verified lifecycle analysis (LCA) tool has been a key differentiator for the company. So why give it away for free? Just like the companions Vegetable leather and made from sugar cane

EVA

(now used by Reebok, Timberland and Ugg), Allbirds puts its money where it is to lead the fashion industry towards a sustainable future. “For too long, many brands have focused on marketing sustainability rather than implementing high impact, holistic solutions and to some extent it has worked,” says Joey zwillinger, co-founder and co-CEO of Allbird. If we are to continue pushing fashion towards a more sustainable future, we need brands to take responsibility for what they share with consumers. Having a key and universal identifier such as the carbon footprint is essential to assess sustainability claims and to impose corporate responsibility to quell the noise. “ Allbirds has also launched aChange.org

commitment

aimed at getting consumers to call on the fashion industry to add carbon footprint labels to their products. Knowing that consumer demand is the key to turning the best for the planet into a better outcome, Allbirds gives buyers a way to express their desire for carbon accountability. Companies interested in turning environmental responsibility from a bold experiment into a business standard can find out more aboutFreeTheFootprint.com.







