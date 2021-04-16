Jordan-Elbridge, Peace Inc. Helps Students Dress For Success





Room 121 looks more like a department store than a classroom. The Jordan-Elbridge High School store has about $ 750,000 in designer clothing. It’s a game changer, “said Kim MacDonald, guidance counselor at Jordan-Elbridge High School.” How often can you come into a room and take whatever you want with new things, always labels? in place? Peace Inc. received over 50 pallets of clothing earlier this year. Ralph Lauren items never sold in the last year, so they were all given away instead. “Sweatshirts, sweaters, you’ve got skirts on your back,” MacDonald said, listing items on some tables. ” There are two tables of dresses, jeans, corduroy pretty much anything you might need. We have a bit of everything. According to the New York State Department of Education, 45% of students in the district are economically disadvantaged. “I think the most important thing to achieve what we were doing here is to provide help during times of need and distress, especially now during the coronavirus,” said Rollin Mincher, program manager at Eastwood Community Center of Peace, Inc .. Mincher helped coordinate the clothing donation. “Jordan-Elbridge has a high concentration of low income people here in the community and people who are working very hard to become self-sufficient,” said Mincher. “And it’s a great community here, great people to work with. I think the most important thing is to reach the people who need it most. Students enter the store during lunch or the study hall. They can take as many as they want, and once everyone has bought some clothes, they’ll be treated to a second shopping spree. It’s a labor of love for guidance counselors, but they say it’s worth seeing the reactions from the students Lots of kids come in and say I haven’t had a chance to shop. It’s good. I have no formal clothes. So it’s been amazing, said Jamie Susino, another guidance counselor. This is not Peace Inc.’s first donation to the Jordan-Elbridge School District. A few months ago, the donation gave more than 200 families coats and winter clothes.

