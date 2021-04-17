Shanghai offers hopeful glimpse of post-pandemic fashion weeks





Forget the occasional Zoom or WhatsApp problem; the hardest part about interviewing a designer, retailer or publisher in Shanghai is that you live in two completely different worlds. In the US and Europe, they had just emerged from the lockdown, considering some spring shopping and cautiously planning in-person shows in September; Meanwhile, Shanghai is booming. Fashion spending has grown rapidly in China since 2020, and Shanghai has just completed its second busiest post-pandemic Fashion Weekits of all time. There were 100 shows on the program at Shanghai Fashion Weeks’ Xintiandi exhibition space and emerging designer platform Labelhoods; highlights included Shuting Qiu, Susan Fang, Yueqi Qi, Shushu / Tong, Ponder.er, Yuhan Wang and former designer Loewe and Kiko Kostadinov Louis Shengtao Chensolo debut. Between the shows there were just as many presentations, showrooms, trade shows and exhibitions. Most of the participants wore masks, but Shanghai did stop the spread of COVID-19 last March; even without vaccine (China should start distributing them in July), the risk of transmission remains low. Just flipping through the photos of the front rows is surreal; here in the West, our fashion experiences have been limited to our laptops. The energy in Shanghai is not just due to China’s rapid response to the virus. With international travel discouraged, Chinese spending is redirected to local designers and stores. Chinese designers have really benefited, says Labelhoods founder Tasha Liu, who also runs a new brand store in the French concession. People who typically travel and spend money with luxury brands in Europe find that Chinese designers live up to this quality, so the pandemic has really brought them to the fore. Liu sees this trend even with the youngest buyers in China. Most of the Shanghai Fashion Week designers hold two shows: one for buyers and publishers, and one immediately after for consumers and students. When the consumption tickets became available on the Labelhoods website (free of charge), Liu said the 6,000 were gone within three minutes. It was the greatest consumer interest that they received in any season.







