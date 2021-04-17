Spotlight on Dark Affairs: Houston’s White Men’s Room

Facebook

Photo by Ashley Lauren / MSR News

Local barber shop exemplifies black excellence

Houston White is an ambitious, focused and multi-faceted entrepreneur who grew up in North Minneapolis. He established the Houston White Mens Room (HWMR) in 2007, located in vibrant and welcoming Camden.

The mission and purpose of HWMR is, hopefully, to be an example, to be exemplary, to be an example of what is possible, to inspire and to truly be as the Mecca of excellence. black not only in Minnesota but in America, White said.

White loves his neighborhood. Since I was little I have always had an affinity for Camden 44th Avenue is like Grand Avenue and then our Summit Avenue is Victory Memorial Parkway, [in St. Paul] So this is, in my opinion, the next Big and Summit except for its north side, White said.

HWMR is right across from North Market. White stressed that every neighborhood has the same challenge, and stressed the importance of figuring out how to improve the neighborhood without displacing people.

White is originally from Jackson, Mississippi and grew up in northern Minneapolis. I went to Lincoln and then northeast and north from the top, White said. His entrepreneurial journey began at an early age.

Photo courtesy of Instagram / HoustonWhite.co Houston White

To elaborate, White says, I started selling t-shirts in elementary school. [school] originally. I was about 10 or 11 years old. At the time, White designed and painted clothes. Years later he frequented North High and expanded his product line.

White further recalled that this was something I call a business in a backpack. I had everything, burning shirts. He also provided fresh haircuts in his hair salon, located in the basement of his house. This [HWMR] is just a mature version of what I did as a kid, White said.

Since opening in 2007, the company has grown into a brand named after me and all of those things are tied to it, White said.

When customers visit HWMR, they will experience a chic hair salon that showcases its popular fashion line in made-up phrases; Be the change (BTC) and Black Excellence (BE). There’s also a quaint coffee bar stocked with their new Good Time Coffee (GTC).

The BTC and BE clothing lines exemplify class and sophistication. White launched the brand seven years ago when he created the very first shirt. Im a preppy-street, black dude, White said of his style. He added, I’m a huge fan of black and white photography, Gordon Parks, a timeless aesthetic. His style is prevalent in BTC and BE clothing.

In addition to clothing, customers also have a plethora of items to choose from. White said: Everything from suit jackets and lapel pins, sportswear, golf, tennis clothes; we have a fairly large assortment of products. They also carry bags and t-shirts. The price range is $ 15 to $ 200, it depends, White said.

More recently, White launched Get Down Coffee. He developed a business partnership with his friend Dan Anderson, the founder of Dogwood Coffee. We call it a sister coffee business, White said.

There is an interesting story surrounding the process of their signature, flavorful and unique coffee. Specialty coffee has become a high end business and I really don’t see the culture. So, what could be blacker than hip hop? White asked. I really wanted to bring a little culture to the cafe.

White encourages everyone to stop by for happy hour in the morning. He said the most popular coffee is Drip Drip-Cardi B. Customers can also purchase Turntable and King Kunta coffee. The price range is $ 17 to $ 23 per bag.

Photo by Ashley Lauren / MSR News

White explains that Drip Drip is lighter while Turntable is more powerful and pungent. Customers can also purchase GDC merchandise. It will expand the range in the future.

Unfortunately, like many local businesses, the COVID pandemic has caused disruption. Incomes have dropped significantly, White said. Although there have been financial difficulties, he has remained resilient. Did; Thank goodness we are, White said. We got grants, so that was a good thing in that regard.

While there are tough times in business, White said it was rewarding to see people buying Black Excellence shirts. He is grateful for the support.

Some businesses have also embraced Camdentown’s vision. White has established business partnerships with major retailers like Target and JC Penney who sell his clothing brand.

MSR asked White about the nicer part of being an entrepreneur. He replied: The process of taking an idea and transforming it into creating opportunities and jobs.

He added, there is no limit. It is not easy; entrepreneurship is the style right now, like skinny pants. But White stressed that running a business is not a game.

White also shared tips for young people and future entrepreneurs: The most important lesson I’ve ever learned is to write things down, he said and added to bet big on yourself.

Houston White Mens Room is located at 1500 N. 44th Ave., Minneapolis. Hours of operation are Tuesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on HWMR, visit www.houstonwhite.co or call 612-361-2151.