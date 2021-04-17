Local fashion leader to open professional photography studio | New

DANVILLE, Virginia. A local businesswoman plans to add a studio owner to her portfolio soon, who will receive a grant from the River District Association.

Kelly Cunningham, owner of The Fashion Haus and founder of Danville Fashion Week, knew she wanted to open a fully-equipped and commendable photography studio, something she always needed when the annual Danville Fashion Week fashion show was held. takes place.

Whenever I needed a photography studio for my [modeling] clients, I had to create one in a space because I had nowhere to go, Cunningham said. I should rent buildings or dance spaces and make a temporary studio. It is very expensive and takes a long time.

Cunningham and his team at The Fashion Haus got together and decided that a photography studio was the natural next step in The Fashion Haus brand and business expansion. They saw the need for a commendable studio not just for modeling and fashion purposes, but for any kind of art, design, or branding.

When you need any kind of photoshoot, I want you to say Let me call The Fashion Haus, she said.

The studio will be equipped with lighting, props and backdrops to be a one-stop-shop for photographers.

All the photographer needs to do is come with his camera, Cunningham said. … You may already be an established photographer and just need a studio, or you may be an aspiring photographer and just want to learn or test the waters.

While one location has yet to be officially secured, the 2,600 square foot location Cunningham has its eye on would allow two studios to be rented out for a minimum two-hour time slot through their website. It would also include a cloakroom for clients.

Photographers will also have the option of registering to become members of the studio, which has additional benefits for the photographer. They would be part of The Fashion Haus database for recommendations to clients, have 24-hour access to the studio, access to a Google calendar of studio availability and more.

Ultimately, if a photographer wants to rent the second studio long-term, Cunningham said that option would be available as well.

For this business venture, Cunningham received a grant from the River District Association of $ 10,000 after completing his training camp and dream launch contest. She completed all training camp sessions and presented via Zoom.

I came into training camp knowing I wanted to pitch in the end, Cunningham said. I took each session very seriously.

For Cunningham, the community gave him advice on the next step in his business.

When I created The Fashion Haus, I wanted to be able to have a lot of things under one umbrella, she said. I knew I didn’t just want to have fashion, and I didn’t want it to be just a modeling issue, but I just didn’t know what … It means a lot of uplifting things.

Cunningham hopes to be able to open his new studio during Danville Fashion Week 2021 in November.

Due to the change in COVID-19 regulations on collection limits, last year’s Danville Fashion Week fashion show, scheduled for November 21, has been postponed to the week it was scheduled to take place. It has now been postponed to May 1 and will now be held at the Danville Educational and Arts Center (DEAC) on Main Street, still with the appropriate theme of Organized Chaos.

For the fifth annual fashion show, Cunningham said the change of venue was a full circle for her, as it was at DEAC that she held her first show in 2015.

She’s ready for this show to happen and then gets into planning for this fashion week and this November show.

COVID security measures will still be followed at the next show, including a mask requirement and social distancing. Midori Amae, a former contestant on Americas Next Top Model, will host.

For more information on tickets, visit thefashionhaus.net.