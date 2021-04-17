Three menswear staples that women have adopted in style | Life

The costume is just one of the garments traditionally associated with men that has been definitely adopted by women. ETX Studio Photo

NEW YORK, April 17 Do you know the big moccasins? Well, you should be, because they are the hottest trend of the season, borrowed straight from the world of menswear or, at least, borrowing inspiration and reinterpreting a menswear classic. And this is not the first time that women have appropriated items traditionally associated with men’s fashion to make them their own, it is in fact quite common, but the phenomenon is gaining ground with the rise of non-traditional collections. sexist. Here’s a look at three menswear staples that have become staples in womenswear.

Chunky loafers are big news right now. These platform loafers are proving to be a major hit among Hollywood’s biggest stars, which inevitably means women around the world will be stepping out in the weeks to come. While the moccasin has become a staple in women’s fashion in recent years, this style of shoe was once associated with men’s shoes. And loafers aren’t the only traditionally masculine items that women have adopted, made their own, or totally revisited, sometimes wearing them in more style than their male counterparts.

The suit

Blazers may have originally been aimed at men, but they have since become a staple in everyday women’s fashion. The costumes also made the trip. And not just the pants, but the classic and uniquely masculine three-piece suits that women now wear with the utmost elegance. Part of this can be explained by the evolution of cuts, as suits have become more fitted over time, with a greater variety of color options and, most importantly, a multitude of variations that women have quickly embraced. .

While the pandemic has momentarily brought joggers and leggings to the fore, brands have turned to the elegance of the suit to bring style and sophistication to their latest collector’s shows. As a result, the female stars of the world have dressed new for this year’s ceremonies, even when they were held in line in their finest three-piece suits, sometimes even with a bow tie.

Boyfriend jeans

Are there still women in the world who don’t own boyfriend jeans? Given that the trend has been around for a decade, it’s hard to imagine anyone giving up the pleasure or comfort of slipping into boyfriend (or boyfit) jeans. As the name suggests, they look a lot like jeans that you might borrow from your boyfriend or any other male acquaintance. Worn low at the waist, they are optimally baggy with a slightly tapered leg. They can also be rolled up to achieve this effect.

Boyfriend jeans have become so well appropriate that the masculine-inspired garment has gradually established itself in the women’s collections of many ready-to-wear brands. Today, they come in a multitude of variations. Boyfriend jeans proved particularly popular during the covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions in Spring 2020. More stylish than pajamas, they still provided optimal comfort, essentially providing the perfect combination for those difficult times.

The tie

Like the suits, the ties, male accessory par excellence, made a spectacular passage in the female fashion. The phenomenon has been gaining momentum since the start of the year, with women adopting ties as men abandon them. Indeed, with the covid-19 pandemic and working from home, many men have ditched their suits and ties in favor of more casual clothes. Women, on the other hand, seem to have moved in the opposite direction, wearing ties sometimes with a casual, gungy look like a baggy pants and shirt combo, an oversized tunic, or even shorts or, conversely, with a three-piece suit. rooms. for an elegant and androgynous look. ETX studio