Suiting 101 aims to help students dress for success

It’s probably safe to say that many of us watched our usual grooming habits fly out the window last year. Why wear a dress when you can wear a t-shirt? Why a suit, when sweatpants are enough? For the family behind custom clothing store Brown & Brown, however, the personal presentation speaks volumes no matter what stage of life people find themselves in, and this year the family is taking it one step further with Suiting. 101, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping Baton Rouge youth strut around school and on the streets. We created the non-profit organization in honor of my late husband, Eugene Brown Sr., says Denise Brown. My husband had a passion for helping people and he had a passion for education, thinking that everyone should go to college if they could, and he obviously also loved to dress young men to be successful, dress multiple young people for their first job interviews. Starting in August, Suiting 101 will provide high school students with ACT preparation through Sylvan Learning, participate in community mentoring sessions, teach financial literacy with help from Neighbors Federal Credit Union, and offer their own clothing expertise. . At the end of the program, scheduled to end each May or June with its own graduation ceremony, male and female mentees will be outfitted with their own ready-made costume and accessories to prepare them for college. and the world of work. I worked with my father for about 15 years before he passed away, and one of the things we shared as a common belief is that we should strive to control what little we can in life, says Geno. Brown, the current owner of Brown & Brown. We want to have a positive impact on the ability of these children in school, but also on their ability to find a job, helping them to develop a plan to enter the corporate world and start their professional life. Part of this is presenting ourselves in a professional manner, because first impressions can be so important. 101s’ immediate priority is to get the word out as board members seek out corporate sponsors, volunteers, venue sponsor, and even a possible partnership with a restaurant to help with snacks for the sessions. mentoring. The organization will be hosting a costume drive called Suits for Success this Saturday in the parking lot on the west side of the main library. This article originally appeared in the April 2021 issue of inRegister. To follow inRegister, subscribe for free inRegister @ Home electronic newsletter here.







