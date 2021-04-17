University of New Jersey City men’s and women’s basketball teams win conference championships





The University of New Jersey City’s men’s and women’s basketball programs are making history for the school this season. This is the first time in the school’s history that the two teams have won the New Jersey Athletic Conference championships in the same year. For the men’s team, it was their 13th title. One of the things we preached was friendliness all year round and it showed, says male coach Marc Brown. I think we were just happy with the result, and we’re trying to use it as a springboard for next year’s momentum. The Gothic Knights did it in a dramatic fashion with a 21-point comeback leading to a ringing batsman to secure a two-point victory over Stockton. Before-reasons, we all said the same thing, we want to win. Everyone that’s been here, every rookie, that’s why they came here, says senior Denzel Banks. We wanted to win so we set a goal, we stayed focused and we got it done. For the women’s team, it was a four-point victory over seeded Montclair State to claim the team’s first NJAC title in its 51-year history. I mean it was an underdog season. We’ve always been the underdogs since the history of the program, says senior Dayjah Anderson. What’s even more amazing about the Women’s Program is its growth. Three years ago, they went 0-21 and hadn’t made the playoffs in 30 years. Now, under head coach Pat Devaney Sr., the team is the conference champion. They never let themselves be abandoned. They have remained consistent with each other. They got motivated, they got inspired, says Devaney. They just got high and that’s the main reason we won this championship this year. As both teams continue to celebrate their achievements, the players say it’s a motivation for the future. Win more championships and keep breaking records. This is the plan and I feel like we are going to accomplish it, says Damaris Rodriguez. The basketball program has also won numerous playoff awards. Both head coaches won the NJAC Coach of the Year award.

