Cowgirls beat K-State in mainstream fashion





Manhattan, Kan. The Oklahoma State women’s tennis team claimed their third straight victory Friday afternoon, beating Kansas State, 4-0, at Mike Goss Stadium. With the win, OSU improved to 10-10 overall and 3-4 in the league this year. With only three domestic routes available, the correspondence used a different format. The double point was played regularly and was followed by No.1, 3 and 5 singles. The Cowgirls did not lose a game, so the game was over after Ayumi Miyamoto victory on court three. The action started with doubles, where OSU dominated the Wildcats, starting with Alana wolfberg and Lenka Stara second consecutive victory in doubles. The duo beat Karine-Marion Job and Maria Linares, 6-2. Shortly after, Bunyawi Thamchaiwat and Daniella Medvedeva knocked out the K-State duo of Margot Decker and Anna Turco, 6-2. Dariya Detkovskaya and Ayumi Miyamoto led, 4-3, when their game was called. Oklahoma State didn’t slow down going into singles play. The first Cowgirl to achieve victory was the 19th Bunyawi Thamchaiwat , who beat Karine-Marion Job in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1. Lenka Stara followed, winning her match on short five over Ioana Gheorghita, 6-2, 7-5, to give OSU their third point of the day. The last point was picked up as Ayumi Miyamoto beat Rosanna Maffei on court three, 6-2, 6-2. The Cowgirls will be back in action Sunday at 12 p.m. against Kansas in Lawrence. Singles results:

Order of arrival: (1, 5, 3) 1. # 19 Bunyawi Thamchaiwat (WOSU) def. Karine-Marion Job (KSU) 6-3, 6-1

2. Maria Linares (KSU) against # 57 Alana wolfberg (WOSU) unfinished

3. Ayumi Miyamoto (WOSU) def. Rosanna Maffei (KSU) 6-2, 6-2

4. Dariya Detkovskaya (WOSU) vs. Lilla Barzo (KSU) no result

5. Lenka Stara (WOSU) def. Ioana Gheorghita (KSU) 6-2, 7-5

6. Daniella Medvedeva (WOSU) vs. Anna Turco (KSU) no result Duplicate results:

Order of arrival: (1,3) 1. Alana wolfberg / Lenka Stara (WOSU) def. Karine-Marion Job / Maria Linares (KSU) 6-2

2. Lilla Barzo / Manami Ukita (KSU) v. Dariya Detkovskaya / Ayumi Miyamoto (WOSU) 3-4, unfinished

3. Bunyawi Thamchaiwat / Daniella Medvedeva (WOSU) def. Margot Decker / Anna Turco (KSU) 6-2

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos