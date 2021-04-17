Threads Fashion Show will be in virtual format for 2021 | Culture & Leisure

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Threads Fashion Show will be a virtual show.
Threads Fashion Show is a student-run production from Central Michigan University that provides a platform for students to show the work of aspiring designers. Designers have a chance to win prizes for their designs.
It also gives other students the experience of different aspects of fashion production including public relations, photography, video production, graphic design, model management, choreography, lighting and stage design. , website design, program guide development, fundraising, booking venues and services, queuing talent, and presenting the show.
Last year, the Threads Fashion Show was canceled due to the pandemic, making it the first time that a Threads Fashion Show has been canceled.
“The pandemic has affected this year’s show on several levels,” said Kate Castillenti, the show’s director of public relations and graphics. “The show will not be in person, but aired virtually, while filming and taking photos for the program and content, we had to follow COVID-19 guidelines and fewer people were helping during production days. With hair and makeup we had separate capsules for each of the models, everyone wore masks (except for the models when doing makeup), we used new application brushes for each product and model and got them also asked to bring their own makeup. “
This year, the show will take place on April 24 at 7 p.m. with a live broadcast and pre-recorded video.
This will be our very first virtual show, so we’re working from a whole new format. It allowed us to be really creative and we’re thrilled to be a part of Threads’ legacy, said Madison Delas, show producer and fashion merchandising major.
The theme of the show is called “Lucid Dreams”, which will allow the audience to dive deeply into three different dream sequences creating a complete story of the REM (Rapid Eye Movement) sleep cycle; starting with the tranquility in the nightmare then ending with a fantasy.
“The theme of lucid dreaming came from really wanting a show that felt immersive for our audience no matter where they are looking from,” Castillenti said. “Lucid dreaming is when the dreamer is aware that he is in a dream and can then begin to control the environment and the narration of the dream. The year 2020 and everything that has happened this year, from a global pandemic to social injustice to a record breaking presidential election, there was a constant fear of the unknown. It was unreal living it and it was almost like we were going through a crazy dream that we couldn’t wake up from. “
“It inspired lucid dreaming because by observing the madness of the world and how unreal it was, we had to open our eyes and accept that this was our reality. From there we can take control of the narrative and to create beauty in a dark time. “
General Admission, Student VIP and VIP tickets can be purchased from the Threads website. Each ticket includes access to the live stream of the event, and VIP tickets include special opportunities and goodies.
“The students are very excited and we have been promoting the show on our social media platforms to hype with everyone,” Castillenti said. “This show will be unlike any Treads fashion show of the past and the production team are delighted to show everyone what we have put together.”
Those involved in the show hope to return to an in-person show once the pandemic is more under control.
