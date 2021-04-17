Demons Fall Into The Hands Of Houston Baptists

HOUSTON, Tx (NSU) On a day when the Northwestern State Baseball team found a good number of barrels, a purge through the infield was the biggest success of the day.

Houston Baptist Todd Jackson had a single down the middle of the infield, scoring Sebastian Trinidad with the winning set as the Huskies edged out the Demons, 7-6, on a foggy and dreary Friday afternoon at Husky Field.

The Jacksons match winner, who came on a 0-2 pitch, came with Trinidad running and barely reached the outside turf to give HBU (8-23, 5-12) the victory in Game 1 of a four-game Southland Conference series.

It was a good day to strike, said fifth-year head coach Bobby Barbier. Many bullets found grass.

For the second straight day they’ve played, the Demons (15-16, 9-8) failed to take full advantage of a busy early opportunity.

Trailing 3-0 after an inning, Northwestern State loaded the groundwork with a three-step putout by HBU starter Austin Spinney, which lasted just 1-3 innings.

Jake Hazes’ opposite field RBI single put the Demons on the board, and after giving Larson Fontenot two straight balls, Spinneys day was over.

Right-hander Tyler Zarella came in and pulled out Fontenot and Daunte Stuart to keep the Huskies in twos.

The Demons finally got to Zarella, starting the third set with three straight doubles from Lenni Kunert, Jeffrey Elkins and Marshall Skinner to tie the game.

In total, the Demons blocked nine runners, leaving five in goal position.

We had them on the ropes early on, said Barbier. We have two poor bats with the bases loaded. Then the next round we go three doubles in a row. There aren’t that many opportunities out there. You have to be ready for these bats. It’s the same on the mound. You have to make big pitches in these big places.

The Huskies ambushed NSU starter Johnathan Harmon, hitting four hits in the first inning to take a 3-0 lead and set the tone for a day of 17 hits. Houston Baptist didn’t go in order in any end, putting multiple runners on base in all but two innings against Harmon and two relievers.

Harmon lasted 3 2-3 innings, allowing 10 hits and four runs, all of which were earned.

Southpaw Reed Michel escaped a two-out, two-out jam in the fourth and worked two more scoreless innings before back-to-back shots knocked him out of the game, holding a 6-5 lead in the seventh.

Drayton Brown (1-2) came in and struck out the first four HBU hitters he faced in a career-high six strikeouts. However, Brown threw a wild throw scoring a run in the seventh and fell victim to the Jacksons’ soft contact roll with Trinidad on the move to end the game.

The Demons put together 10 hits, marking their third double-digit conference performance. Skinner set the pace for the attack, going 3 for 5 with a double and a pair of RBIs. Kunert (2-for-4) and Haze (2-3, RBI) added multi-hit games for the Demons, who fell to 4-5 in Southland one-inning games.

Brennen Bales and Brandon Bena each had three hits to lead the Huskies, who got 2 2-3 scoreless innings of relief from Morris Austin (3-0) to end the game.

The series continues on Saturday with a double in the lead at 11 a.m. Left-hander Cal Carver (3-3, 3.43) and right-hander Levi David (2-3, 3.48) are expected to leave for the Demons. Houston Baptist has not announced any starters for either of the two games.

Houston Baptist 7, Northwestern State 6

NSU 012 200 100 6 10 0

HBU 301 000 201 17 17 2

W Morris Austin (3-0). L Drayton Brown (1-2). 2B NSU, Lenni Kunert 2, Jeffrey Elkins, Marshall Skinner. HBU, Christian Dumont, Lane Botkin, Dawson Woods. Sebastian Trinidad. 3B HBU, Brennen Bales. Highlights: NSU, Kunert 2-4, 2 2Bs; Skinner 3-5, 2B, 2 RBI; Jake Haze 2-3, RBI. HBU, Jake Miller 2-5; Brandon Bena 3-5; Balls 3-5, 3B, RBI; Botkin 2-5, 2B, RBI; Woods 3-5, 2B, 2 RBI; Trinidad 2-4, 2B, RBI.

Records: Northwestern State 15-16, 9-8; Houston Baptist 8-23, 5-12.

