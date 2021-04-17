Fashion
Bachelor Nation’s Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Are Married!
Raven Gates has finally been able to wear her wedding dress! The single person the star and her fiance Adam Gottschalk said I’m doing it on April 16, 2021 at Olana in Dallas after COVID postponed wedding plans to May 2020 not once but twice. The couple met on Bachelor in Paradise, and Adam proposed in June 2019.
Eventually, after postponing and then postponing again, Raven and Adam came to a conclusion: They weren’t willing to wait any longer, even though they had to totally rethink their wedding plans in order to get married safely. It meant shrinking their guest list and giving up on some of their long-planned wedding dreams.
We completely rescheduled our wedding, even down to the location of the venue, says Raven. The newlyweds. We wanted everyone to feel safe, which is why we only hosted 20 of our closest family and friends.
One thing that has stayed the same? Ravens wedding dress! The bride walked down the aisle in a magnificent Watters dress she said yes to supporting in 2020 before the pandemic changes everything.
When I first walked into the room, I almost felt the dress suited the room perfectly, ”she explains.
Read on for the first look at the Ravens’ stunning ceremonial dress and a glimpse of her bridal portraits.
We went shopping with Raven last February, and while we were sharing almost Every detail of the day after, we left out a very important part: Raven’s actual wedding dress! She said “yes” to the Carmichael dress by Watters.
A gorgeous veil made Raven feel even more like a bride. Look at this expression!
I wanted my dress to be 100% me, and I think I accomplished that.
When we were with Raven last year, she teased us, saying, “You can expect a very romantic, yet spectacular dress,” she says. “And, hey, maybe you’ll even see more than one dress!”
Congratulations, Raven, you have accomplished this … now we just have to see your other looks!
picture credit
