Best Sellers Online: April 16-18

There is no time like the present to treat yourself to something new. From pre-Mother’s Day sales to spring savings events, retailers are seizing every opportunity to lower prices this weekend. To help you find the deals worth cashing in, we’ve narrowed down the list below to the bestsellers online right now in Fashion, Beauty, Home, Tech and more.

In one of the bestsellers around online, Brooklyn Bedding is offering 25% off sitewide. Brooklyn Bedding / Facebook



Mother’s Day is just a few weeks away and a ton of brands are having sales so you can shop for mom gifts at great prices. For example, Echelon Fitness is offering 15% off their popular EX-3 spin bike with code 15 OFF. And of course, we couldn’t talk about this weekend’s best online sales without mentioning the Sephora Spring Savings Event. Sephora’s massive sale is now open to all buyers, which means you can save 10-20% site-wide depending on your rewards member status.

Best Sellers Online Right Now: Fashion

Verishop: Save on over 18,000 full-priced fashion items during Verishops Ultimate Semi-Annual Fashion Sale, with 25% when you spend $ 100 or more. Just use the code UNTREND.

Shopbop: April 16 is the last day of the Shopbops style event. Redeem code STYLE to save 15% on orders over $ 200, 20% on orders over $ 500 and 25% on orders over $ 800.

East Danish: Shopbops sister site East Dane is also hosting a style and code event STYLE you will get the same discounts listed above.

Anthropology: Take a 50% extra discount on over 1000 sale items, more up to 30% off hundreds of spring styles at full price.

& Other stories: Shop trendy styles and basics for up to 70% off in & Other Stories sales section.

Huckberry: Huckberrys sales section is stocked with awesome deals on men’s slippers, jackets, sweaters and more.

SENREVE: This brand loved by A-listers like Angelina Jolie, Lady Gaga, Brie Larson, and more currently has its only sale of the year. SENREVE celebrates Earth Month with its Revival handbag event, offering lightly worn handbags up to 50% off their original prices. These bags usually sell out within hours, so hurry up.

Lululemon: Lululemon always has discount items which are a bit hard to find. The section is labeled We did too much rather than selling. Buy both the Men’s and Women’s pages to get great deals on luxury sports and sportswear.

Rag and bone: Save up to 60% on clothing, shoes and accessories for men and women in minimalist clothing brands sales section.

Uniqlo: The men’s sales section currently offers over 200 markdowns starting at just $ 6.

Macys: The department store is having a spring sale this weekend. Celebrate the warmer weather with 20-50% off clothing, footwear and accessories, with a selection of products at an additional 10-20% off. Until April 18, code SAVE you will get major discounts in each category.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Shop for clothes, jewelry, handbags and code ADORE21SF will save you $ 50 on every $ 200 you spend, up to $ 500 in total savings.

Coach: Check out Coaches Mother’s Day Gift Guide to find luxury accessories under $ 300. You can get a Mom monogram and gift wrap for free until May 9. Plus, enjoy free shipping and code returns FREE BOAT.

Best Sellers Online Right Now: Beauty

Sephora Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Plumping and hydrating moisturizer BUY AT SEPHORA

Sephora: Sephora has two major sales a year, and if you miss the Sephora Spring Savings Event now you will have to wait until november for the next event. Currently, all Beauty Insider members can redeem the code JUMP to save between 10 and 20% on the whole site. Don’t worry if you are not already a member of the Rewards program, enrollment in the Beauty Insider program is free and you will be eligible for the discount immediately.

Ulta: During beauty retailers Spring Haul event, you can save up to 50% on brands like Colourpop, Baby Foot and Pacifica.

Nordstrom: Cult favorite beauty products of Supergoop !, MAC, Becca and Drybar are up to 40 percent off at department stores right now beauty sale section.

Saint jane: Saint Jane is creating CBD-infused skincare to boost radiance and hydration, and the brand is hosting its first-ever Friends and Family sale this weekend. Enjoy 30% Sitewide Discount with Code FRIEND OF JANE now until April 19.

Pie: The make-up brand offers a number of Spring flies, with some of its most popular products on sale for as little as $ 5.

The sea: Running out of your favorite moisturizer? Refuel this weekend, and as long as you spend over $ 300 and redeem the code HUMIDITY21, you will be able to choose four mini-products to try. If you spend more than $ 500, you will receive a 5-piece trial set of all La Mers moisturizers. It is in addition to the two samples that you will automatically receive with your order.

Best Sellers Online Right Now: Home

Mirror: The mirror looks, well, like a mirror, but is in fact a completely interactive home gym. The workout machine takes up just two feet of wall space while providing personalized, expert instruction from certified trainers. With the brand’s current offering, you’ll get $ 150 off the device itself, plus free shipping and installation, valued at $ 250, which equates to $ 400 in savings on the total with code. SPRING21.

Sleep Nectar: The brand is offering hundreds of dollars off its popular bed-in-a-box mattresses, as well as a free product bundle valued at $ 399 with every mattress purchase, its Spring in the economy to sell.

Echelon Fitness: If you are thinking of buying a Peloton bike, but the price has held you back, you might want to think about buying an Echelon EX-3, which is currently 15% off with the code 15 OFF. This equates to $ 150 off your order.

Apt2B: During furniture retailers 10th anniversary sale, you can buy the whole site at 15% off. This discount increases to 20% on orders of $ 2,999 or more and 25% on orders of $ 3.99 or more.

Lalo: Need a new stroller? Redeem code SPRING50 to save $ 300 on these chic baby and toddler brands Daily stroller and accessory kit.

Wayfair: For great discounts on quality furniture at Wayfair, shop on the websites Daily sales section. Many items are half the price and the offers cover all categories of home decor and furniture.

Brooklyn Bedding: During Brooklyn Beddings Big Spring Refresh you can get 25% off sitewide with the code REFRESH25. Sale ends Tuesday, April 20, so go fast.

Overstock: Buy Overstocks mega markdowns on furniture in each department during the Spring Black Friday Exploded Sale, which will last until April 26. If you’re already thinking about hot summer nights outside, shop the Overstocks Garden and Patio Sections.

Dyson: Dyson Offers Impressive Savings On Contemporary Dyson Pure Cool and Hot + Cool Fans, With $ 120 Off Dyson Pure Cool TP04 Purifying Fan or $ 120 off Dyson Pure Hot + Cool HP04 purifying radiator + fan.

Best Sellers Online Right Now: Technology

Best buy: Save up to $ 500 on smart TVs and up to $ 200 on laptops in Best Buys Best deals section.

Walmart: Walmart currently offers Cancellations on everything from Apple AirPods to OLED TVs.

Samsung: Discover the technological brands Offers page for discounts on phones, tablets and devices.

HP: Buy HP Spring sales up to 45% off laptops, monitors and desktops. Plus, save 5% on select PCs with code SPR21SAV5. You will also benefit from free delivery.

Nintendo: Save on a variety of different Nintendo Switch games for Spring Independent World Balance.

PlayStation Store: Get up to 85% off PS4 and PS5 games as part of the Spring sales.

Other sales to browse

Lelo: Retailers of luxury sex toys Spring sales includes some of his bestsellers with up to 20% off.

Yeti: Before Mother’s Day, Yeti offers free personalization and monogramming on all of its glasses.

Winc: Enjoy $ 20 off your first box of Winc wine, after taking the brands quiz on the profile of the palace.

Bouqs: If you haven’t thought about flowers for Mother’s Day yet, we recommend that you start now. Buy beautiful bouquets at Bouqs and get free delivery with code OHSHIP.