Gwen Stefani re-dresses Dont Speak dress 25 years later





Hollaback girl! Gwen Stefani sent TikTok in tizzy to mark the 25th anniversary of Dont Speak, his iconic single from Without a doubt, released in 1995. As to what caused all the heckling? Well, she released a reimagined version of the original polka dot dress she wore in the music video. I am here! Do not talk. Look at that, the 51-year-old artist said to the camera, showing off her vintage outfit. At first, the dress looks exactly the same right down to the pearls at the neckline. But, after a closer inspection (obviously Elegant dug), it looks like Stefani has made some modern tweaks to her look. She gave the navy polka dot dress a bit of a remake. The sleeves have been changed to be a bit puffy around the shoulders, they have been cinched for a slim fit and flare fit and most notably the hem has been cut at mid-thigh. Stefani also added tight fishnets and wait for cowboy boots! The white leather heeled shoes were a sentimental nod to her fiancé, Blake Shelton. [Theyre] a bit of Blake, she says in the video, showing off her boots. The two announced their engagement via Instagram in October 2020. @gwenstefani happy 25 years of #dontspeak gx #letmereintroducemyself original sound Gwen Stefani The Let Me frontman Introduce Myself sent fans on a spiral with the blast of the past. Consensus? The star does not age, she looks exactly the same! Hey, can you take me to the fountain of youth? The one that you and Keanu reeves drunk, a person writes. (Side note: if you ask We, Paul Rudd drinks from the same fountain.) Others rang with it, there’s no way you’re in your fifties, you literally look like 25 and, you’re still flying. Always stylish. Obviously, there were also die-hard fans who couldn’t believe that more than two decades had passed since the songs were originally released. And 25 years later, it’s still one of my favorite songs, exclaims one TikTok user. Stefani isn’t the only star lately to step out of clothes from music videos of the past. Wednesday April 14 Shania twain did a similar stunt, wearing the same black mini dress and her man’s top hat! I feel like a woman! Musical clip. She took similar creative liberties to rework her look, adding a different white shirt, a pair of fishnet tights, and a dazzled choker to her ensemble, which she first wore in 1997. Hear Top Hollywood Stars Showcase Their Best Tips & Tricks on Glam Squad Confidential



