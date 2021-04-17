7 men’s fashion trends to watch in 2021

Like the seasons, the style of fashion changes every year. The trend of last year may not matter today. The eye-catching designs you admire won’t be on the leaderboard next year. While you like to stick to your routine, you can avoid going with the mainstream trend. Change is inevitable. It will be strange to wear outdated models while your peers and colleagues are wearing trendy outfits.

For men, keeping up with trend changes can be a challenge. Many men focus on big dreams, like how to buy a house. They want to save extra money to buy a new car or pay the children’s school fees.

While all of these are important, you should never sacrifice your look. Taking into account current fashion trends is one way to be relevant and on top. If you don’t know what to buy, here are some menswear trends taking up space in 2021:

The trench coat is back

For years, men had moved away from the long coat. They preferred short, fitted coats. But over time, the trench coat wins the day. Men are now embracing this design making it part of the new trend. Getting a nice trench coat will put you in the spotlight in 2021.

When choosing one, be sure to go for the oversized piece. You can consider pairing it with some accessories. Accessories should be out of your ordinary to create a rhyming and appearance perspective. So if you don’t know what to buy when you visit a fashion store, consider choosing a trench coat.

1970s design resurfaces

As you know, people no longer invent a wheel. They change their appearance and design. The look is no different in the fashion industry. Old models come back after a while. The 2021 trends are no different. The year saw the return of the 1970s outfit as a menswear trend.

For example, viscose jackets are visible elements on many celebrities. In addition, big brands like Gucci, Soulland, and Lanvin display these coats on their online and offline stores. Without a doubt, you can join the trend by getting this 1970s design. It will not only make you look attractive, but it is a good idea for classic stylists.

Multiple pocket outfit

Do you like an outfit with multiple pockets? If so, this is your trending year. Multi-pocket outfits are now a 2021 fashion trend. Many men are considering jackets and pants that feature a number of good pockets. The Paa Utility Pant and Bottega Veneta Wool Felt Overshirt are now a choice for many people.

You will also come a long man wearing quilted vegan suede jackets. So if you are a fan of multi-pocket models, you may want to consider one of these models. Otherwise, make sure you have one of these pieces if you are a lover of fashion trends.

Technical collars

Normally, men have few neck accessories. You will find a man wearing a simple necklace that is not even noticeable. Some will not consider any neck accessories unless it is part of their workplace requirement. Most businesses require people to hang their work cards around their necks. You might be part of this club. You believe neck accessories belong to women.

If you think the same in 2021, you’ll be missing out on a powerful fashion trend. Technical collars are the new trend in the men’s fashion industry. Items for hanging your technological accessories such as smartphones appear.

In addition, custom lanyards are all the rage designed for particular smartphone brands. Some brands configure chains to suit this purpose. So you can join the trail by getting a nice neck accessory for your tech items.

Sweater vests

Do you like vests? You no longer need to opt for the waistcoat as an inner garment. In 2021, sweater vests are becoming a common item. Unlike the old days, sweater vests are undergoing a change.

You will no longer find dull, monochrome vests. The new trend is seeing the introduction of colorful sweater vests that win the hearts of men. You can sample these vests to give you a fun look or use them as part of your diaper design. The good thing is that sweater vests will give you a bold and trendy look.

Floral shirts are becoming a norm

Men’s shirts are undergoing a transformation. Unlike in previous years, men no longer look for plain shirts. Floral shirts are now part of the new fashion trend. Things are unlikely to change in 2021. Floral shirts will be one of the considerations. When you check the different fabric lines, you can confirm that people are abandoning simple outfits. So don’t be left out. Go floral!

Suit and sandals jumpsuit

A suit and a sandal? Perhaps it is surprising to realize that you can match a pair of sandals with a suit. But it is no longer an imagination. Wearing suits and sandals is a fashion trend in 2021. Men are abandoning the old fashion of formal shoes and suits.

Today you will meet people wearing a cute costume pairing it with fancy sandals. The trend is common during the summer season or among people living in areas with warm temperatures. If you don’t know what to wear next summer, you can go for this jumpsuit.

Wrap

Without a doubt, men’s fashion is evolving. New trends reign in 2021. As a gentleman you need to be on par with new developments in the fashion industry. Missing a trend will mean your style will become stale. Your appearance will become strange and no one will recognize you anyway.

Remember, be a fashion trend a conscious person can earn you a little respect among your colleagues and your audience. So always be on the lookout. If not, you now know what’s happening in 2021. Your role is to prepare your money and fill your wardrobe with the above fashion collections.