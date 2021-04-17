Fashion
The Packers’ off-season schedule will start (in a way) on Monday
GREEN BAY, Wisconsin – Players from four other NFL teams announced Friday that they will not show up at the club’s facilities next week for the start of off-season training.
That brings the total to 13 teams – almost half of the 32-team league. The Green Bay Packers players have not announced their intention to show up for the start of voluntary training. These should start on Monday, in one form or another.
“We shouldn’t be forced to compromise our health and safety,” read a statement on behalf of the Pittsburgh Steelers. “With the current pandemic still affecting our communities and our country, and the lack of clear protocols and protections around returning to work at full capacity, the Pittsburgh Steelers players have decided to exercise our right not to participate in in-person volunteer activities. “
At that time, a year ago, the world was still struggling with COVID-19. The Scouting Combine was the last major event on the sporting calendar to go off without a hitch. March Madness was eliminated, the NBA and NHL took a break from their seasons, the start of baseball was delayed by a few months, and the NFL’s offseason schedule was wiped out.
The Packers prospered. Time and time again, coach Matt LaFleur and his team, as well as quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the players, have cheered on the team’s Zoom offseason and cited it as the reason for its 13-3 record.
“I think everyone in the league is hoping to have an in-person offseason schedule, but we’ll be ready anyway,” coach Matt LaFleur said on March 2. through this because it has really taught us a lot about ourselves and how we teach, but also about all the available abilities that we can use in the virtual world. I thought it was a difficult experience, but a good long term experience, and we will be ready for if we take this route again.
The times have changed. Over time and with the creation of vaccines, COVID rates are dropping sharply across much of the country.
When the Packers conducted their training camp practice on Aug. 15, the average was 14.0 new cases per day per 100,000 population, according to Johns Hopkins. As of mid-October, the rate was 84.10 – by far the worst in the NFL. It is now 11:30 am, one of the lowest in the NFL. This does not mean that the world is safe, however. There has been a major resurgence in Detroit, which has a rate of 72.02 new cases per day per 100,000 population. The rate for the New York metropolitan area is 55.29.
As the momentum builds, it’s possible that players from most, if not all, teams will decide to skip this voluntary part of the offseason.
There is a financial component to these decisions. According to Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap.com, the Packers have 19 players with off-season practice bonuses – fourth in the league. In total, these bonuses total $ 5.08 million, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. Za’Darius Smith’s $ 750,000 bonus is the biggest.
If the Packers players decide to stay home, the team will be ready.
“It hit us at the last second last year. We thought it might happen and then it happened and we only had a few weeks to get ready and we threw all kinds of stuff together, “offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett also said on March 2.” I think the coaches did an amazing job building this offensive playbook that we achieved virtually via Zoom, through the different videos and all the different interactive things that we did as a group and I think that really helped our guys. “
