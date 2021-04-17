Another day of marks and finishes mark the first day of Lane Invite for Wolves

EUGENE, Ore. The best results were all around track and field Friday for the men’s and women’s track and field teams at Western Oregon University on day one of the Lane Invite in Eugene Friday.

Keola Yadao started his Wolves career on a high note with a first place time of 10.62 in the men’s 100 meters. This time leaves him just short of the provisional time (10.57) and places him fifth in WOU’s record books. Dominique loggins finished fourth in the event with 10.88 and Eli Nafziger placed 18e.

Moana gianotti continued to improve on her best scores of the season in women’s discus, hammer throw and shot put. After posting the season’s best distances in all three last week at John Knight Twilight, she returned this week to improve on all three. Gianotti was second on the disc with a distance of 135-02. On the hammer, she set a new personal best of 153-03 for fourth. In the shot put, her distance of 41 to 1.75 placed her second.

Kaylee wright led four Wolves in the women’s javelin when her throw reached 134-02 to win the event. Krystal Andres was next to be placed for Wolves coming in third with a score of 122-10. Lyndee mclauchlin was just a little further back with a 121-00 throw for fourth. Darian wilson came in fifth to complete the Wolves squad.

Owen Collins won the men’s shot put a distance of 47 at 8.50. He was fifth on disc with a 133-06 score and seventh on hammer reaching a mark of 146-01.

Ana Popchock led three Wolves in the women’s 110 hurdles when she broke third with a time of 15.63. Michaela yonkman was just behind with a time of 15.93 to pass fifth. Rilee Carstensen was seventh with a time of 16.24.

Lauren Berry continued to strike another new personal best in the women’s long jump when she hit 16-09.25 to place fourth. In the triple jump, Berry added another new personal best of 07/31.25 to also place fourth.

Aaron Hanible was once again close to his best time in the men’s 110-meter hurdles when he finished sixth with a time of 15.95.

Timothy rambo led six Wolves in the men’s 1,500 when he was sixth with a time of 4: 07.25. Dustyn McKenney came eighth with a time of 4: 10.59 and Adam alnazer gave WOU three in the top 10 when he came ninth with a time of 4: 10.70. Aguilar heel placed 13e, Davis-Frankfort Cedar came 20e and Dominic manzo came 23rd.

Lindie larson beat three Wolves in the women’s 1,500, finishing sixth with a time of 5: 15.48. Tresai McCarver came 11e and Shannon Smith came 12e.

Kaiya leamy entered the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase for the first time this outdoor season finishing second.

Karsten collins finished behind brother Owen in the men’s discus finishing sixth with a 131-0 throw. He was also sixth in the shot put (42-08.0) and placed 12e in the hammer throw.

Andres also launched the women’s discus in seventh place.

Liliana Lyness-Morales placed fifth in women’s hammer with a 136-07 throw, while Wright was ninth.

Sam cole led the Wolves in the men’s hammer throw 155-11 for third. Karsten collins also competed with Cole and his brother Owen in the upcoming Hammer in 12e.

Devin hasher reached a height of 6-04.75 to finish second in the men’s high jump. Burn Sorah , returning to competition for the first time this season outdoors, was fourth with a jump of 6-00.75. Nafziger was sixth with a height of 5-08.75. Antonio Robledo completed the contests for the Wolves when he placed eighth.

Milestone Fields led the Wolves in the men’s long jump and triple jump. He set a new long jump season record when he hit 23-02.50. In the triple jump, he added a score of 46-04.25. Track Fields in the long jump was Marlon harrison who came sixth with a jump of 20-02.50 and Nafziger seventh with a jump of 20-01.00. Harrison was also fourth in the triple jump with a score of 45-01.50.

Lyness-Morales also placed fifth in the women’s shot put, finishing just below her best of the season in a distance of 33-09.50.

WOU will continue the Lane Invite on Saturday morning with the women’s 800 meters starting at 11 a.m. Live results will be available and can be found here.