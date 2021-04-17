2021 Fashion Show Sums Up A Year Of Change With The Theme Of Makeover | Way of life

Dating back to 1982, the Iowa state fashion show has a long tradition. As one of the largest student-run fashion shows in the country, it serves as a notable annual event involving nearly 200 students each year. The 2021 fashion show proved its uniqueness from Friday. On the first night of a two-night event, a near-full audience watched in awe as the work of more than 75 clothing, merchandising and design students come to life on the catwalk.

Adrenaline was pumping backstage as producers, directors, models and committee members prepared to put on a never-before-seen version of the annual student-run show. For the first time, the 2021 fashion show was held outdoors at Reiman Gardens, with limited capacity and security measures in place. The theme of this year’s show, The Makeover, proved to be appropriate.

Starting from Metamorphosis, we wanted to focus on change and adapting to our new environment, said Annie Fitzpatrick, managerial and senior producer in apparel, merchandising and design. With COVID, we’ve had to change just about everything we do and therefore [the theme] has just been quite appropriate overall.

Incorporating this year’s whimsical theme, the student models embodied the makeover through beaded bubble braids and heavily saturated eye makeup.

Our favorite part of the theme was how we could fit it into the makeup. I think it was so much fun because we had to do a bunch of bright, vibrant colors, said Liv Makeever, co-director of the modeling committee and junior in clothing, merchandising and design. We kind of went with the butterfly vibe of [metamorphasis], so it was pretty exciting to be able to do some really vivid colors. Especially with the masks because that’s really the only part you can see.

Each year, around 50 student-models wear pieces designed solely by students from Iowa State. This year’s show was no different as pieces ranged from streetwear and sportswear to glamorous ball gowns. Muted earth tones and vibrant colors coexisted in an eccentric paradox. High heels with socks served as a common accessory in student work.

Although [The Fashion Show] has a general theme, it definitely has its individuality, said Carley Wyble, model and senior student in clothing, merchandising and design. It’s super cool to see it all come together.

Bright purple and orange triangles lined the walkways that meandered through the Reiman Gardens of the Iowa states as Jojis SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK pumped through the air, creating an alternate vibe in anticipation of the annual event.

The show opened with thanks for the dedication and hard work of the students and faculty involved and by thanking the donors who helped the 2021 fashion show exceed their monetary goal, raising over $ 34,005. Soon after, the models began to showcase many student models as they made their way through the garden.

Each year, the modeling committee makes it a point of honor to be inclusive in the casting, deeply valuing diversity and representation among student-models.

Diversity is something very important to incorporate every year, it shouldn’t even be a question, said Garret Hanson, model committee member and junior in apparel, merchandising and design. My personal goal would simply be to make sure everyone is comfortable while we are working with them and that they feel safe.

Due to the extenuating circumstances of last year and everything that is moving digitally, last year’s student designers were unable to showcase their work on the runway. To honor their hard work, a brief segment of this year’s show was devoted to the recognition of some of their pieces.

We added this extra section in the first half [of the show] to showcase the designs of the 2020 designers so that they can also see their stuff on the runway, ”said Sarah Bennett-George, faculty advisor.

As a short intermission took place, the gardens filled with the rumblings of amazed spectators.

I love it. Honestly, I’m not a big fashion person, so it’s really cool to see everything put together and people’s ideas because I feel like I’ve put together a really basic outfit, ”said Peyton Silvers, a sophomore in finance, they’re very unique and daring, and different, which I really like.

After the intermission, Makenzi Marek and Megan Szabo, local producers, introduced the show’s guest designers. Unique at this year’s show, these three guest designers also served as guest judges. Guest designers included Heather Brown, founder of NIGHT DIVE SWIM, Jennifer Coughenour, owner of Wanderlust, and Gretchen Bohling of Gretchen Bohling Design.

I love the work of Gretchen Bohling Designs, said Bennett-George. There are a few coins in there that I think I’m going to have to save some money to invest in on my own.

Closing the show, a flood of nearly 50 models toured the gardens in a last major exhibition. After the flood, all of the students involved in the show were honored for their hard work getting on the runway. Jasmine Ambrosio, a graduate student in Apparel, Events and Hospitality Management, was also recognized for receiving the annual “Best in Show” scholarship for her Eventide dress collection.

The opening night of the 2021 fashion show was considered a huge success and anticipation is building for the remainder of the show which ends on Saturday.

Everything went perfectly, it’s even more than I expected we could achieve when we started planning in August, “said Kaitlyn Collins, managerial and senior producer in apparel, merchandising. and the design.It’s surreal that I can’t wait to do it again tomorrow!

The second half of the makeover-themed show kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Reiman Gardens. Check the website display options and follow @isufashionshow on social media handles to stay on top of events and happenings.