The best silk scarves for men

In Phantom wireFrom Paul Thomas Anderson’s eerie and suffocating take on the English class, weird breakfast orders and high society temper tantrums, Daniel Day-Lewis plays the icy and distant couturier Reynolds Woodcock, a man with intricate views on work and relationships, offset by a very nice wardrobe: woolen overcoats, Anderson & Sheppard suits, brooch-polished shoes and, the real star of the film’s costume design, Silk ties, worn perfectly under Oxford shirts and tweed blazers. Phantom wire takes place in the mid-1950s, a time when clothes, like upper lips, were stiff and, for men, the tie was de rigueur.

While many mainstays of formal mid-century menswear – hats, briefcases and, increasingly, ties – have fallen out of favor over the years, as fabrics soften and places work become more and more flexible and distant, the silk scarf, worn as a tie, thrown loosely over the shoulders or tied bandana style around the neck, as if its wearer was a golden retriever with a lot of personality, takes advantage of an interesting and unlikely revival as an accessory at the moment. A number of designers, both classic and contemporary, sell fun, colorful and luxurious silk ties that can be worn with or without a costume – or step into a ruined stately home.

“Silk scarves have been something we’ve been offering since the very early days of the brand,” says Michael Hill, Creative Director of influential London men’s outfitter, Drake’s. “I think we’ve seen an increase in popularity recently as men continue to rediscover the classics.” Rather than Day-Lewis, Hill cites James Baldwin as his headscarf style example.

For spring and summer, the silk tubular scarves at Drake’s are in shades of emerald green and soft pink with prints of exotic birds and Mughal hunters. A recent collaboration with New York label Aimé Leon Dore, pioneering the popular New Prep look, saw models wearing patterned silk scarves with both matching gray tracksuits and dark evening wear, demonstrating the new range. of the item as an accessory for men.

“Silk is seen as inherently formal, so pairing a silk scarf with a cut seems to make the most sense,” Hill adds. “However, they’re deceptively versatile and will look just as well worn with a battered old country jacket this weekend.

At Hermès, the first name in fine silk and French craftsmanship, new technologies have enabled the house of nearly 200 years to create double-sided silk, a world first for the fabric: a single piece of silk with different colors and even alternating patterns on each side, which means more opportunities for patterns and colors. This summer, Hermès scarves arrive in orange, yellow and pale blue with art deco repeating this famous horse print. At Paul Smith, in collaboration with London artist John Booth, the silk scarf is interpreted in orange, pink, red and teal, with original illustrations of a man’s head, flowers blooming on the scalp , for the New Dandy with a surrealist tendency. Scarves from contemporary French brand Casablanca come in shades of warm green and orange, casually tied around the neck, while those from Gucci are printed with Disney characters.

“Ties will probably have their moment again, now that they’ve been so underused,” says Becky French, Creative Director at Jermyn Street shirtmaker Turnbull & Asser. “But scarves and handkerchiefs help add color and texture to an outfit without feeling restricted and overly formal. We have added touches of yellow, ocher, lilac and soft blue for our new range of spring and summer silks. “

For Michael Hill of Drake, this is just the beginning of reintroducing the silk scarf into fashionable relevance. Hill predicts a post-Covid dressing boom.

“Once things get back to normal and we can visit bars and restaurants again, I believe many men and women will no longer need very few reasons to wear their best clothes,” says -he. “I hope we see a lot of men in suits, and a silk scarf is the perfect accompaniment to tailoring. It’s a perfect finishing touch if you’re looking to stand out. “

