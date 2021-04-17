Wish Upon a Wedding sale offers dresses at huge discounts

Choosing a wedding dress can be a highlight of any wedding planning experience for a woman, but it can also be one of the toughest decisions, especially for a determined bride-to-be.

For this reason, Nikki Tufano felt grateful Friday morning to browse the many shelves of dresses in a warehouse at 4608Indianola Avenue with Bridesmaid NellLapaze.

Not only were there around 8,500 beautiful clothes to sample, but Tufano could walk away from the shopping trip with the number of clothes he could wear for the small price of $ 100 for the arm.

The Dress Dash sale, which also continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., was hosted byWish at a wedding, a local nonprofit group that grants dream weddings to couples struggling with serious health issues or other hardships.

The organization is moving its headquarters from downtown Ohioto to Chicago and does not wish to carry all of its stock of bridal gowns, bridesmaid dresses, prom and other formal wear, said Lindsay Mackey, president of Wish Upon a Wedding.

Hence the theft of an agreement for local brides.

Tufano stuffed her red sedan with adozen dresses and said she plans to try them all on with her roommates later today.

It gave me the opportunity to have the whole experience of buying clothes without feeling bad to see them all standing there staring at me for three hours since I was so undecided, said Tufano, a resident. of the 24-year-old university district. And that’s without price tag haggling. I don’t want to spend all this money.

More importantly, she’s pretty sure she’s found the perfect spaghetti strap and beaded dress to wear on July 24, the day she plans to marry BradGabrenya.

Wedding dresses are quite expensive, and I looked for a market, said Tufano, his arms brimming with tulle and sequins. Hope this is it.

She also has a lot of friends who are engaged, and their dress for their big day could also be in this pile.

It was with this feeling that Mackey and his team decided to organize the sale this weekend. People didn’t have 30 minutes to try on clothes to shop in the North Side warehouse.

We wanted to give brides-to-be the opportunity to get their dream dress at a fraction of the cost, Mackey said. But it is also an essential fundraising opportunity for us.

All money from the sale will go into the budgets of nonprofits to provide special weddings for injured couples. The women, Mackey said, were donated by designers such as BHLDN, ​​Allurean and JennyYoo, some being seasons or past samples. Others were donated by former wives.

Usually. some of the dresses are donated to brides using the nonprofit services and others are consigned with partners across the country to raise funds. Brides in central Ohio previously could only buy the warehouse by appointment, but Mackey said many people were unaware of the option and the sale marked the first time the warehouse was open to the public.

We have truly been a hidden gem, Mackey said.

MaddieSchively, 25, from Dublin, had actually been to Wish Upon a Wedding before looking for a dress for her May 2022 nuptials and found what she thought was her wedding dress, but she needed too much retouching. again.

I thought I would come and see if I could find something else, Schively said, adding that she thought she had done just that. It’s a simple ball gown with a long train.

She’s also left with a few other options, plus something that might work for her bridal shower and some fun party dresses to share with her sisters.

Not only do they have a great choice, but you’re giving back to a great cause, which you don’t often do when planning a wedding, Schivelys said.

In the middle of a sea of ​​white, ivory and champagne fabric, Aury Fernandez called his mother to come and see the mermaid dress she had just found. This is the style the 28-year-old doctor, who is applying for residency programs, wants for her wedding next spring.

The couple said they had a blast, especially because her mother, Marisol Fernandez, of the West Side, had been battling breast cancer since the fall and was not sure she could afford a dress of bride with her daughter.

It’s a gift to us, said Marisol. I was going to have so much fun trying on all of these dresses.

Adding her daughter: They have amazing dresses here. They are all so beautiful. I’m torn between four of them.

Fortunately, she has yet to choose and she left with these dresses and more.

Mackey said she didn’t mind brides and the occasional photographer, wedding planner or clothing dealer filling their arms to the brim. She seeks to unload at least half of the inventory and hopes that all the rooms find their way to good homes.

In addition, the stipulation of all you can take away brought so much laughter and joy to both its employees and buyers during this difficult year for all.

Lapaze, the bridesmaid helping Tufano, chuckled as she put one last dress on her stack.

You don’t know how strong you are until someone says, “You can have anything you can get back for $ 100,” Lapazes said.

Or weak, Tufano replied with a smile.

[email protected]

@AllisonAWard