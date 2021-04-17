Men’s tennis takes road victory at Michigan Tech

Grand Valley State claimed a 7-0 victory on the GLIAC Road at Michigan Tech Friday afternoon April 16 at the Gates Tennis Center. The Lakers improve to 8-8 overall and 6-1 in GLIAC action. The Lakers will continue their journey across the Upper Peninsula with a GLIAC tilt at Lake Superior State on Saturday April 17.

The Lakers won the doubles point with victories for Kushan Shah / Sean Miller (6-1) at No.2 in doubles and Sebastian Arce / Freddy Cossio (6-3) at No.3 in doubles. The Martin Matov / Tomas Oliveir duo made a 6-3 decision at No.1 in doubles.

GVSU swept the action in singles, taking five straight sets positions with Martin Matov claiming a 6-3, 6-3 win at No.1, while Sean Millernotating a 3-6, 6-0 win. , 6-3 at # 2 in singles. Freddy Cossiotallie a 6-1, 6-1 win at No.3, followed by wins for Thomas Oliveiraat No.4 (6-0, 6-0), Sebastian Arceat No.5 (6-2, 6-2) and Ignacio Morera -Lucasat n ° 6 (6-2, 6-2).

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Grand Valley State earned a 6-1 GLIAC Road victory over Michigan Tech at the Gates Tennis Center in Houghton, Michigan. GVSU improves to 11-4 overall and 6-2 in GLIAC action. The Lakers will be at Lake Superior State for a GLIAC game at 9 a.m. Saturday (April 17).

The Lakers won the doubles point with victories of Vera Griva / Taylor Barrett (6-4) in No.2 doubles and Vasileia Griva / Liv Hanover (6-0) in No.3 doubles. No.1 Marija Canellopoulos / Marija Lekod overturned a 7-5 decision.

GVSU claimed victories in five of the six places in singles, Vera Grivac took a 6-3, 6-4 victory at No.1, followed by a 6-1, 6-1 victory by Taylor Barrettat No 2 in singles. , 6-4 victory at No.3 in singles, Vasileia Grivatallied a victory of 6-3, 7-5 at No.5 and Liv Hanover closed with a 6-2, 6-1 at No.6. At No.4 singles (6-4, 2-6, 5-10).

MEN’S GOLF

Grand Valley State opened the game to the 2021 GLIAC Championship in GVSU and GLIAC mode, which broke records, both as a team and for an individual. The event takes place on the 6742-yard par 71 course at Stoatin Brae Golf Club in Augusta, Mich. The Lakers shot a first-round 271 (-13), improving the team’s score -12 (276 ) on September 10, 2017, at the Al Watrous Invitational in Bay City, Michigan. The Lakers collected the 19 best birdies of the first round of the day. Saginaw Valley State is second at 285 (+1), followed by Ferris State third at 287 (+3) and Wayne State fourth at 293 (+9). ), with the top four teams then qualifying for Sunday’s fourth match-play final.

“It was obviously a very well played first round by our whole team,” said head coach Gary Bissell. “We took the opportunities to score low and avoided the tough situations where we couldn’t go up and down. We will have to play well in the second round because the GLIAC has a number of schools that can go as low as we have gone. in the first round, ”Bissell said.

FreshmanDrew Cobleset an individual brand GVSU and GLIAC with a 64 (-7) opening round that included seven birdies and 11 pars. Coble, who had four of his last five holes and rolled a 31 on the last nine, improved the GVSU single-round record of 65 held by Alex Scott, Joe Siegel (GLIAC) and Mitchell White. Fellow freshman Nick Krueger, who is second overall, clocked a 65 (-6) and collected the eight best birdies of the first round. Freshman’s Charles DeLongis tied for fifth after carding a 70 (-1) and first year Alex Jordan tied for 11 after shooting a 72 (+2). JuniorEric Nunnis tied for 13th after a first round of 74 (+2).

WOMEN’S GOLF

Grand Valley State, two-time defending GLIAC champion and winner of 14 GLIAC titles overall, is first with a score of 291 (+3) in the first round on Stonehedge Golf Club of 5,829 yards par 72 at GLIAC Women’s Golf 2021 Championships. Wayne State is second at 306 (+18), Northwood third at 307 (+19) and Saginaw Valley State fourth at 309 (+21). The second round will start on Saturday (April 17) morning and the top four teams after 36 holes of stroke play will advance to the match play finals on Sunday April 18.

Senior Katie Chipman, two-time GLIAC Championship medalist and three-time GLIAC Player of the Year, is in first place after posting an opening score of 68 (-4). Chipman opened his round with an eagle on the 458-yard first hole, par 5, followed by two more birdies and a 32 (-4) on the first nine. Chipman added two more birdies from the last nine. SeniorMaria Sol Poseand FreshmanMegan Mironare finished fifth after shooting a 74 (+2), while freshman Julia Sanchez is tied for 11th after an opening round 75 (+3). Arna Kristjansdottis opened with a 79 (+7). ) and is tied for 23rd.

LACROSSE WOMEN

Grand Valley State’s No. 8 women’s lacrosse team claimed their seventh victory of the season in a decision over northern Michigan on Friday 19-9. The Lakers are now the only undefeated team in the GLIAC game with an overall record of 7-1.

GVSU led from strand to strand, scoring the game’s first three goals from Molly Bursinger, Sophie Conroy and Maddy Champagne. For the second game in a row, Champagne led the scorers with four goals. Bursinger, Conroy and Maggie Hammereach added a hat trick, while Olivia Esposito scored two goals, scoring five Lakers as multiple goalscorers.

The game’s closest score came at the six-minute mark, with the Wildcats reducing the Laker’s lead to 3-2. Northern Michigan would score just three more goals to enter the half, compared to the Lakers’ six.

Similar to the first half, GVSU scored early and often, again scoring the first three goals. The Lakers won 17 draft checks, including seven from Hammer’s bat, while the Wildcats won 14 draft checks. Freshmen Hailey Crittenden, Sydney Ston and American Viz added the scoring to the Laker.

Goalkeeper Payton Neil claimed her fifth win of the season, recording one save, while Abigail Dengler made six saves in the net. As a team, the Laker defense caused seven turnovers. Bursinger led the game with three balls on the ground and defensemen Anna Gritterand Anna Reynoldseach picked up one.

The Lakers and Wildcats meet Sunday with a noon draw.