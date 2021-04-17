Fashion
Men’s tennis takes road victory at Michigan Tech
Grand Valley State claimed a 7-0 victory on the GLIAC Road at Michigan Tech Friday afternoon April 16 at the Gates Tennis Center. The Lakers improve to 8-8 overall and 6-1 in GLIAC action. The Lakers will continue their journey across the Upper Peninsula with a GLIAC tilt at Lake Superior State on Saturday April 17.
The Lakers won the doubles point with victories for Kushan Shah / Sean Miller (6-1) at No.2 in doubles and Sebastian Arce / Freddy Cossio (6-3) at No.3 in doubles. The Martin Matov / Tomas Oliveir duo made a 6-3 decision at No.1 in doubles.
GVSU swept the action in singles, taking five straight sets positions with Martin Matov claiming a 6-3, 6-3 win at No.1, while Sean Millernotating a 3-6, 6-0 win. , 6-3 at # 2 in singles. Freddy Cossiotallie a 6-1, 6-1 win at No.3, followed by wins for Thomas Oliveiraat No.4 (6-0, 6-0), Sebastian Arceat No.5 (6-2, 6-2) and Ignacio Morera -Lucasat n ° 6 (6-2, 6-2).
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Grand Valley State earned a 6-1 GLIAC Road victory over Michigan Tech at the Gates Tennis Center in Houghton, Michigan. GVSU improves to 11-4 overall and 6-2 in GLIAC action. The Lakers will be at Lake Superior State for a GLIAC game at 9 a.m. Saturday (April 17).
The Lakers won the doubles point with victories of Vera Griva / Taylor Barrett (6-4) in No.2 doubles and Vasileia Griva / Liv Hanover (6-0) in No.3 doubles. No.1 Marija Canellopoulos / Marija Lekod overturned a 7-5 decision.
GVSU claimed victories in five of the six places in singles, Vera Grivac took a 6-3, 6-4 victory at No.1, followed by a 6-1, 6-1 victory by Taylor Barrettat No 2 in singles. , 6-4 victory at No.3 in singles, Vasileia Grivatallied a victory of 6-3, 7-5 at No.5 and Liv Hanover closed with a 6-2, 6-1 at No.6. At No.4 singles (6-4, 2-6, 5-10).
MEN’S GOLF
Grand Valley State opened the game to the 2021 GLIAC Championship in GVSU and GLIAC mode, which broke records, both as a team and for an individual. The event takes place on the 6742-yard par 71 course at Stoatin Brae Golf Club in Augusta, Mich. The Lakers shot a first-round 271 (-13), improving the team’s score -12 (276 ) on September 10, 2017, at the Al Watrous Invitational in Bay City, Michigan. The Lakers collected the 19 best birdies of the first round of the day. Saginaw Valley State is second at 285 (+1), followed by Ferris State third at 287 (+3) and Wayne State fourth at 293 (+9). ), with the top four teams then qualifying for Sunday’s fourth match-play final.
“It was obviously a very well played first round by our whole team,” said head coach Gary Bissell. “We took the opportunities to score low and avoided the tough situations where we couldn’t go up and down. We will have to play well in the second round because the GLIAC has a number of schools that can go as low as we have gone. in the first round, ”Bissell said.
FreshmanDrew Cobleset an individual brand GVSU and GLIAC with a 64 (-7) opening round that included seven birdies and 11 pars. Coble, who had four of his last five holes and rolled a 31 on the last nine, improved the GVSU single-round record of 65 held by Alex Scott, Joe Siegel (GLIAC) and Mitchell White. Fellow freshman Nick Krueger, who is second overall, clocked a 65 (-6) and collected the eight best birdies of the first round. Freshman’s Charles DeLongis tied for fifth after carding a 70 (-1) and first year Alex Jordan tied for 11 after shooting a 72 (+2). JuniorEric Nunnis tied for 13th after a first round of 74 (+2).
WOMEN’S GOLF
Grand Valley State, two-time defending GLIAC champion and winner of 14 GLIAC titles overall, is first with a score of 291 (+3) in the first round on Stonehedge Golf Club of 5,829 yards par 72 at GLIAC Women’s Golf 2021 Championships. Wayne State is second at 306 (+18), Northwood third at 307 (+19) and Saginaw Valley State fourth at 309 (+21). The second round will start on Saturday (April 17) morning and the top four teams after 36 holes of stroke play will advance to the match play finals on Sunday April 18.
Senior Katie Chipman, two-time GLIAC Championship medalist and three-time GLIAC Player of the Year, is in first place after posting an opening score of 68 (-4). Chipman opened his round with an eagle on the 458-yard first hole, par 5, followed by two more birdies and a 32 (-4) on the first nine. Chipman added two more birdies from the last nine. SeniorMaria Sol Poseand FreshmanMegan Mironare finished fifth after shooting a 74 (+2), while freshman Julia Sanchez is tied for 11th after an opening round 75 (+3). Arna Kristjansdottis opened with a 79 (+7). ) and is tied for 23rd.
LACROSSE WOMEN
Grand Valley State’s No. 8 women’s lacrosse team claimed their seventh victory of the season in a decision over northern Michigan on Friday 19-9. The Lakers are now the only undefeated team in the GLIAC game with an overall record of 7-1.
GVSU led from strand to strand, scoring the game’s first three goals from Molly Bursinger, Sophie Conroy and Maddy Champagne. For the second game in a row, Champagne led the scorers with four goals. Bursinger, Conroy and Maggie Hammereach added a hat trick, while Olivia Esposito scored two goals, scoring five Lakers as multiple goalscorers.
The game’s closest score came at the six-minute mark, with the Wildcats reducing the Laker’s lead to 3-2. Northern Michigan would score just three more goals to enter the half, compared to the Lakers’ six.
Similar to the first half, GVSU scored early and often, again scoring the first three goals. The Lakers won 17 draft checks, including seven from Hammer’s bat, while the Wildcats won 14 draft checks. Freshmen Hailey Crittenden, Sydney Ston and American Viz added the scoring to the Laker.
Goalkeeper Payton Neil claimed her fifth win of the season, recording one save, while Abigail Dengler made six saves in the net. As a team, the Laker defense caused seven turnovers. Bursinger led the game with three balls on the ground and defensemen Anna Gritterand Anna Reynoldseach picked up one.
The Lakers and Wildcats meet Sunday with a noon draw.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]