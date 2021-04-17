McKay Johnson, Trey Knight, Joy McArthur post USC top 10 athletic scores in Beach Invitational wins





Athletics | April 16, 2021 Joy McArthur and Trey knight in the hammer throw and Mckay johnson in the shot put all events won with USC’s top 10 all-time scores and Isaiah jewett won the men’s 1500m with a personal best time to lead the Trojans on day one of the annual Beach Invitational held at the Jack Rose Track in Long Beach, Calif., today (April 16).

Mckay johnson and Matthew Katnik put on a great show in the men’s shot put, finishing first and second more than two meters above the court. Johnson had an outside PR of 65-5.50 (19.95m) to win and move from sixth to fifth on USC’s all-time list. He also took third place on the NCAA descending list this season. Katnik, who dropped from 5th to 6th on USC’s all-time shot put list, shot a powerful 64-7.00 (19.68m) to finish second. Also taking the first and second impressively were Trey knight and Nathan Bultman in the men’s hammer throw, with both athletes showing PRs. Knight won with a PR of 226-9 (69.11m) to move up to 8th on USC’s all-time roster. It also moves up to 10th on the 2021 NCAA descending order list. Bultman had a slight PR of 221-6 (67.51m) which ranks 11th on the all-time hammer throw list of USC. Christian johnson tied for fourth with a throw of 189-6 (57.78m). Another pair taking first and second place in a throwing event with big PR were Joy McArthur and Karlee freeman in the women’s hammer throw. McArthur’s streak included four scores better than his previous career record, ending in the final round with a PR of 214-8 (65.43m). That mark moved her from 8th to 5th on USC’s all-time roster and 15th nationally this season. Freeman made three shots better than his previous career record, with his PR of 193-3 (58.90m) in the fourth round. Jewett won the men’s 1,500 with a PR of 3: 57.70 to end the day’s action for the Trojans. Jewett won the event by 7.61 seconds out of the second. John dempsey was fifth with a time of 4: 08.62.

Jack Carter was second in the men’s 800m with a time of 1: 55.16.

Dylan lange was fourth in the men’s javelin throw with a best score of 147-11 (45.09m).

Jennifer daly ran her collegiate 800m record clocking 2: 13.75 to finish fifth and Abygail Paez had a time of 2: 15.70 to finish seventh in the women’s 800. Freeman fouled on her first two attempts at the women’s discus throwing and her third round throw of 112-0 (34.13m) was 12th overall.

