Fashion brand ASOS hailed for showcasing model with cochlear implant





Fashion critics want ASOS to hear their applause for a current online ad, featuring an earring model with a cochlear implant. The British brand is currently selling a pair of tiny gold earrings with a dangling mushroom charm for $ 6.89, but the whimsical design isn’t what is causing the buzz. As seen on the product page, the smiling model wears a cochlear implant on her right ear. MyLondon identified the blonde beauty as model Natasha Ghouri, who was born deaf. On Tuesday, a fan made Twitter talk when she shouted the inclusive ad. “Definitely not crying because of ASOS using an earring model with a hearing aid,” Asia Smith tweeted. “This is the first time I’ve seen a model with a hearing impairment, let alone an earring model and it’s so refreshing to see this kind of performance for people like me.” “ASOS if you ever need another model for hearing impaired hmu [hit me up]Smith joked. In one follow-up note, the fan clarified that she initially mistakenly called the cochlear implant a hearing aid, confessing that she suffered from a “big brain fart in the midst of my excitement.” Smith’s celebratory post has since gone viral with over 28,000+ likes, which has inspired others to share their support for positive portrayal. Even Ghouri stepped in and thanked her modeling agency for her faith “from the start”. “I’m currently very hard of hearing I’m sure I’m going to need a hearing aid soon, I was so nervous but honestly it made me cry and made me realize it’s quite normal! a user wrote. “Omg what! Me too!! It is so amazing. Never seen a model on any site with a hearing aid, ”said another. “I still wear my hair because I’m still too aware of it. “Isn’t that funny … nobody thinks twice about a pair of glasses, but hearing aids and cochlear implants are still a bit of a taboo,” one wonders. “Hopefully by the time I need something (the next 5-10 years, I think it’s expected) there will be some cool awesome diamonds or some flashy gold diamonds.” “This is amazing!” exclaimed a proud parent. “My 5 year old daughter has BL hearing aids, and I really hope that as she gets older it becomes more and more common.”







