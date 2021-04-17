Fashion
Doja Cat launches PrettyLittleThing Collab
9:49 am PDT 04/16/2021
through
Danielle Direct-Meston
The “Say So” singer has teamed up with the UK-born fast fashion label on a sexy line of floral bodysuits, mini dresses, swimwear and other summer-ready items.
Fresh off her new single, “Kiss Me More,” starring SZA, Grammy-nominated rapper and producer Doja Cat has more up her stylish sleeves for fans. The Los Angeles musician who recently stepped out to the Grammys in a feathered, plunging neckline Roberto Cavalli by Fausto Puglisi is teaming up with British fast fashion label PrettyLittleThing for their second collaboration of sexy and affordable staples.
Priced at $ 20 to $ 105, the Collection of 88 pieces promises “a nice splash of color for summer and wearable pieces for the whole year,” Doja Cat (née Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini) said in a statement. “It’s the start of something really special for me and I hope everyone enjoys this creation as much as I do.”
Expect bodycon, club-ready silhouettes and warm-weather ready pieces in inclusive sizes, such as psychedelic patterned ruched skirts, neutral cutout mini dresses, sequined mesh dresses, skirts 1970s floral print bodycon dresses, lime green floral bikini parting, split hem jeans with frayed details and retro jumpsuits. Also available are maxi trench coats in khaki and patent faux leather, as well as accessories such as hammered metal earrings, raffia sphere bags and printed scarves.
The collaboration precedes the release of the singer’s third album “Say So”,Planet it, which should be released soon. While Planet it awaiting its release date, we’ve rounded up some of the best pieces to buy from the Doja Cat x PrettyLittleThing collection before they hit the street online, check out our favorites below.
If you are purchasing an independently rated product or service through a link onour website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
1. PrettyLittleThing Stone Knit Ring Knit Midi Dress
This cutout high neck dress is made from a ribbed viscose / nylon blend and features a chic ring that accentuates the waist.
Stone Ring Knit Midi Dress, $ 55, at PrettyLittleThing
2. PrettyLittleThing Black Sequin Fishnet Bodycon Dress
Slip this fishnet dress over briefs for cocktails or wear it over a swimsuit for a glamorous poolside ensemble. It’s adorned with oversized sequins and features spaghetti straps for a ’90s-inspired silhouette.
Black Sequin Fishnet Bodycon Dress, $ 68, at PrettyLittleThing
3. Brown midi dress with mesh and ring stripes
Channel Studio 54 shines with this low waist dress. It sports orange, red, brown and white stripes and two rings for a retro, globally-inspired aesthetic.
Brown Mesh Stripe Midi Dress with Ring, $ 42, at PrettyLittleThing
4. PrettyLittleThing Pink Floral Ruched Bikini Top
This retro floral bikini top has a gathered center tie that makes it perfect for a festival season inspired look. Pair it with the matching bikini bottom (also in a lime green color) or denim; available in plus sizes.
PrettyLittleThing Pink Floral Ruched Bikini Top, $ 25, at PrettyLittleThing
5. PrettyLittleThing Pink Floral Tie Bikini Bottom
Pair it with the Doja Cat x PrettyLittleThing floral bikini top to complete your retro vacation look, then pull on a swimsuit or chic kimono poolside.
PrettyLittleThing Pink Floral Tie Bikini Bottom, $ 20, at PrettyLittleThing
6. PrettyLittleThing brown retro floral print scarf cropped top
Inspired by the barely present scarves of the ’70s, this summer-ready piece is made of polyester with a retro floral print and delicate ties at the neck and back;plus sizes available.
PrettyLittleThing brown retro floral print scarf cropped top, $ 25, at PrettyLittleThing
7. PrettyLittleThing Lime Floral Knit Kimono
This beach ready kimono is made of lightweight mesh with a fluorescent floral print that adds a retro vibe to any poolside look.
PrettyLittleThing Floral Mesh Kimono, $ 48, at PrettyLittleThing
8. PrettyLittleThing Plunge Print Multi-Swirl High Leg Bodysuit
This psychedelic floral print top combines the popular deep V-cut and 70s collar design in a sexy, modern bodysuit.
PrettyLittleThing High Leg Multi-Swirl Print Bodysuit, $ 38, at PrettyLittleThing
9.PrettyLittleThing Light Blue Washed Jeans With Split Hem And Frayed Detail
These lightly washed jeans feature a high waist fit and frayed details to the side of the legs for an edgy finish. They feature split hems to show off a bit of the ankles, so they look great with extra high heels.
PrettyLittleThing Light Blue Washed Jeans With Split Hem, $ 58, at PrettyLittleThing
10. PrettyLittleThing Stone oversized maxi trench coat
Doja Cat gives outerwear the sexy treatment with this oversized maxi trench coat that’s light enough for spring; plus sizes available.
PrettyLittleThing Stone oversized maxi trench coat, $ 95, at PrettyLittleThing
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]