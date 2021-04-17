Fashion
High hearing: fashion podcasts for style education
Here, we take a sartorial stroll through the most captivating fashion podcasts on our style radar. From dazzling anecdotes about the luxury world of the 90s to an in-depth analysis of the fashion industry, connect and feel your sense of style soar.
Chanel connects
What will creativity look like in the future? This is a question the design industry has been asking for a year, because in the aftermath of Covid-19, museums have closed, fashion shows slowed down and fairs, shop windows and opening events. have stopped. Chanel’s latest podcast, “Chanel Connects”, presents a series of discussions between friends and collaborators of the French house, on the cultural frontiers of the future. Our flagship episodes include “ Imagining New Worlds, ” a dialogue between Pharrell Williams and artist and set designer Es Devlin, focusing on the evolution of technology and self-expression across generations, and the need to Raise Black Entrepreneurs, chaired by Chanels Global Arts Manager. and culture, Yana Peel. More “ Seeing the Unseen ”, a conversation between artist Arthur Jafa and painter Jennifer Packer, unpacking the meaning of “ success ” and the different socio-political interpretations of art forms, led by the artistic director of Serpentines Galleries, Hans Ulrich Obrist.
In VOGUE: the 90s
Hosted by Hamish Bowles, international editor-in-chief of American Vogue, this effusive and anecdotal-filled series unleashes one of the most influential and referenced decades in fashion, which has seen the rise of the model. , the birth of grunge, the emergence of the “It bag” and the rise of queer culture. The podcast provides incredible access to interviews from a host of fashion designers, including Miuccia Prada, John Galliano and Tom Ford, who were integral players in the ’90s fashion scene – the first transforming the house of his family’s leather goods into a monster of luxury with the invention of a nylon bag, and the latter led Gucci into an era of luxuriously alluring style. Other highlights included episodes devoted to the Americana aesthetic, the rise of superstar creative director to the Karl Lagerfeld and the birth of downtown New York. Beware of Tom Ford’s comedic treat, explaining his last-minute need to shave a male model’s lower regions, before strutting the catwalk in a thong at the Gucci A / W 1996 show.
So … what are you doing again?
Vogue U.S. Market Editor-in-Chief Naomi Elizee uses her podcast as a stimulating hearing resource for men and women looking to break into the fashion industry, through extended interviews with working women of color. in the world of luxury today. The podcast is currently on hiatus, but dive into its 2020 and 2019 archives for a range of conversations, including interviews on inclusion, identity and cultural evolution, with Banna Nega & Shelby Macklin, founders of the multidisciplinary studio. dissecting black history through fashion, film and music, and Chiomi Nnadi, editor-in-chief of vogue.com. The most recent episode of the podcast stars model, actress and writer Precious Lee, who appears as a feather cover star in the April issue of British Vogue. She discusses her entry into the fashion industry, her early career aspirations in law, and her eternal affinity with animal prints, gold jewelry, and the “fire fashion” that is Versace.
Dressed: the history of fashion
The history of the paper boss industry, the visual legacy of protest attire, cycling etiquette, the history of black dandyism … a surprisingly encyclopedic range of sartorial topics is explored in this podcast. Hosted by April Calahan, Special Collections Associate and Curator of Manuscript Collections at New York Fashion Institute of Technology, and Cassidy Zachary, Fashion Historian and Costume Designer, Dressed: the history of fashion is based on the founding principle that every person on the planet dresses, so it is essential to address the “who, what, when and why we wear it”. Aural essential for fashion historians, theorists or just the obsessive, there is a diverse range of episodes, dating from the launch of the podcast, which not only delves into the heritage of the luxury industry, but presents a list of renamed episodes. the interviewees too. Connect for conversations with Petra Slinkard, Fashion and Textile Curator, Senior Street Style Blog Advanced styling Ari Seth Cohen and Not your mom’s story founder Cheyney McKnight, specialist in programming around the experience of African-American slavery.
Dirty laundry
Supply chains, eco-friendly fabrics, seamless production, fast fashion, carbon footprint: there is a plethora of buzzwords, classifications and terms to unbox in the world of sustainable fashion. Finding the best approach to a more eco-friendly lifestyle is often confusing and complicated. Fortunately, there is a plethora of podcasts that strive to explore the world of sustainability, including Dirty Laundry. Hosted by Irish broadcaster and 2FM DJ Tara Stewart, the series, which first launched in October 2019, features a range of interviews with industry experts to help readers understand how to live in-store and enjoy style with clearer awareness. Hear conversations with model, body positivity and mental health advocate Nyome Nicholas-Williams, founder of sustainable slow fashion brand W ARE KIN, Ngoni Chikwenengere and Edinburgh-based entrepreneur Cally Russell, founder Lost Stock, an initiative that helps fashion workers and factories in Bangladesh affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The cutting room floor
Designer and consultant Recho Omondi describes her podcast The Cutting Room Floor founded in 2018 as “ the only fashion show in fashion. ” Now entering its third season, the Omondi show offers a unique and in-depth insight into the inner workings of the luxury world, from unboxing corporate terms and phrases to interviewing corporate giants. industry behind the scenes. Think commercial photography industry analyzes, a glimpse into the afterlife of clothing, and candid talks with insiders including menswear designer Martine Rose, denim specialist Tiia Richardson and writer Lynette Nylander, recently appointed the new editorial director of Stunned. Listen to the latest episodes of the podcast, which feature interviews with veteran fashion journalist Terri Agins, who shares her biggest fashion scoop – Marc Jacobs renegotiating his contract for his role as Louis Vuitton Creative Director and Licensing Specialist Allison Zamora , which guides listeners through history. fashion brands.
Keeping to himself
Named after the 1964 French New Wave film directed by Jean-Luc Godard, “ Bande à part ” takes the form of a weekly 30-minute phone call between two great fashion academics: Rebecca Arnold, who teaches at the Courtauld Institute of Art (and has as a prolific Instagram following) and Beatrice Behlen, curator at the Museum of London. Cinema also plays a recurring role in the duo’s enlightening catch-ups, which reflect on a variety of cinematic themes, including Picadilly (1929) and Shanghai girl (1937), two films starring Anna May Wong, Jean Epstein’s 1924 silent film The Lion of the Mughals and Leigh Wannell’s The invisible Man (2020). Bande à part analyzes a range of artistic genres, spanning exhibitions and literature, dissects a range of critical industry issues, including race and gender, as well as witty and captivating memories of the week. in question, from Nike’s hands-free trainers to the role of Iggy Pop’s Cockatoos in a Gucci ad campaign.
