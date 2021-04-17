7 must-have spring dresses to buy at J.Crews 40% off sale

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and offers that we love. If you like them too and decide to buy through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices and availability are subject to change.

When it comes to your spring wardrobe, you can never have enough Dresses. Since a long time maxi styles at the length of the nightie, it is the season to go out in a dress. But if you don’t know where to find the best looks, J Crew has you covered.

While the retailer is a goldmine for basics, they also have a ton of gorgeous dresses on sale right now. In fact, you can save up to 40% discount on dozens of looks, including some of the best-selling brands and top-rated styles.

For example, the classic fit shirt dress, which is available in multiple colors, is up for grabs for 30% off. Plus, this fan favorite white denim shift dress is one of the few day-to-night looks on sale for just over $ 20 off at checkout.

However, if you prefer more daring patterned looks, there are a handful of colorful maxi and midi dresses to add to your cart. Concrete example: this buttoned dress is a spring staple thanks to its multicolored floral pattern. Also, this cotton voile smocked dress with spaghetti straps is easy to pair with your favorite sneakers or sandals.

Many styles are 30% off, but if you spend more than $ 200, you can get 40% off your purchase. To get these discounts, please use the code SALE at the register.

For style inspiration and a look at some of the more popular choices, take a look at these chic styles below.

1. Ruffled dress in broken jersey, $ 49.50, up to 40% off with the code SALETIME

Credit: J.Crew

Whether you need a look for the beach or a quick fit for running errands, this ruffle dress great to have on hand.

Buy now

2. Striped t-shirt dress, $ 69.50, up to 40% off with the code SALETIME

Credit: J.Crew

Available in two styles, fun and flirty T-shirt dress is quite comfortable and comfortable to wear on the go.

Buy now

3. White denim shift dress, $ 88, up to 40% off with the code SALETIME

The story continues

Credit: J.Crew

If you want something classic and simple, this straight denim dress should be on your radar. It pairs well with sandals and is a perfect ensemble to dress from top to bottom.

Buy now

4. Loose-fit crisp cotton-poplin shirt dress, $ 128, up to 40% off with the code SALETIME

Credit: J.Crew

For an oversized and loose look, this is cotton poplin shirt dress is a winner. To change your look, simply remove the belt and the sashay.

Buy now

5. Buttoned gingham ruffle dress, $ 128, up to 40% off with the code SALETIME

Credit: J.Crew

Sleek and soft, this ruffled button-down dress has a beautiful long silhouette and flowing sleeves for an elegant appearance.

Buy now

6. Long knit tank dress, $ 79.50, up to 40% off with the code SALETIME

Credit: J.Crew

Every closet needs a robe, and this one is definitely a fan favorite. Made of cotton, the dress is available in the colors black, seaport blue, patinated pink and aqua.

Buy now

7. Cotton and linen V-neck tunic, $ 118, get up to 40% off with the code SALETIME

Credit: J.Crew

To stay cool and stylish, this v-neck tunic dress is a must. It contains durable material and serves as the perfect blanket for the beach.

Buy now

If you liked this story, check out 7 sneakers to grab at Reeboks – 40% off.

More from In The Know:

Buyers say it’s Nordstrom’s most comfortable sweater

Honesty Time: Are these beauty products all the rage or are they really worth the $$$?

The 3 reads that our amateur book editor couldn’t put aside this month

Spring is here! Shop 10 Spring Styles Your Warm-Weather Wardrobe Deserves

The post office 7 must-have spring dresses to buy at J.Crews 40% off sale appeared first on Aware.