7 must-have spring dresses to buy at J.Crews 40% off sale

When it comes to your spring wardrobe, you can never have enough Dresses. Since a long time maxi styles at the length of the nightie, it is the season to go out in a dress. But if you don’t know where to find the best looks, J Crew has you covered.
While the retailer is a goldmine for basics, they also have a ton of gorgeous dresses on sale right now. In fact, you can save up to 40% discount on dozens of looks, including some of the best-selling brands and top-rated styles.
For example, the classic fit shirt dress, which is available in multiple colors, is up for grabs for 30% off. Plus, this fan favorite white denim shift dress is one of the few day-to-night looks on sale for just over $ 20 off at checkout.
However, if you prefer more daring patterned looks, there are a handful of colorful maxi and midi dresses to add to your cart. Concrete example: this buttoned dress is a spring staple thanks to its multicolored floral pattern. Also, this cotton voile smocked dress with spaghetti straps is easy to pair with your favorite sneakers or sandals.
Many styles are 30% off, but if you spend more than $ 200, you can get 40% off your purchase. To get these discounts, please use the code SALE at the register.
For style inspiration and a look at some of the more popular choices, take a look at these chic styles below.
1. Ruffled dress in broken jersey, $ 49.50, up to 40% off with the code SALETIME
Whether you need a look for the beach or a quick fit for running errands, this ruffle dress great to have on hand.
2. Striped t-shirt dress, $ 69.50, up to 40% off with the code SALETIME
Available in two styles, fun and flirty T-shirt dress is quite comfortable and comfortable to wear on the go.
3. White denim shift dress, $ 88, up to 40% off with the code SALETIME
If you want something classic and simple, this straight denim dress should be on your radar. It pairs well with sandals and is a perfect ensemble to dress from top to bottom.
4. Loose-fit crisp cotton-poplin shirt dress, $ 128, up to 40% off with the code SALETIME
For an oversized and loose look, this is cotton poplin shirt dress is a winner. To change your look, simply remove the belt and the sashay.
5. Buttoned gingham ruffle dress, $ 128, up to 40% off with the code SALETIME
Sleek and soft, this ruffled button-down dress has a beautiful long silhouette and flowing sleeves for an elegant appearance.
6. Long knit tank dress, $ 79.50, up to 40% off with the code SALETIME
Every closet needs a robe, and this one is definitely a fan favorite. Made of cotton, the dress is available in the colors black, seaport blue, patinated pink and aqua.
7. Cotton and linen V-neck tunic, $ 118, get up to 40% off with the code SALETIME
To stay cool and stylish, this v-neck tunic dress is a must. It contains durable material and serves as the perfect blanket for the beach.
