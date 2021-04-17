Founder of Sudi Etuz on Istanbul Fashion Week and Turkish Style

As prestigious as the Big Four Fashion Weeks are, not everyone is able to show up in New York, London, Milan or Paris. Cities as diverse as Sydney, Seoul, Tblisi and Moscow have all experimented with the format, with international designers perfectly at ease showing up closer to home.

Istanbul is another of those little-known cities that are fueling a new wave of designers, with their own Fashion Week as well. ansm Adal, founder of the emerging ready-to-wear brand Sudi Etuz, has exhibited them since the brand’s creation in 2016.

Known for its conceptual approach to ready-to-sew, the brand has made a name for itself in the region for its origami tulles and rich patterns. He has also embarked on collaborations with actors like Coca-Cola, Bobbi Brown and Reebok.

Adal, who studied in Brussels before launching her brand, once again presented her latest collection as part of Istanbul Fashion Week, which is being presented virtually for the second time. PAPER caught up with the designer to talk about the digital technology she has incorporated this season, the fashion community in Turkey and how her brand has evolved over the years.

Can you describe the fashion community in Turkey and what makes it unique? Turkey has exceptional historical, conceptual and sociological values ​​which are mixed with thousands of cultures and it is still an excellent source for any discipline outside of fashion. Designers in Turkey are such in kinesis with their design, production and presentation processes. Also, due to the rapid and powerful changes in Turkey, we are quite flayed in their minds which brings different tastes to each season. And anthropologically speaking, the multicultural people of Turkey have changing societal needs and they want to embrace those emotions in their appearance, their lifestyle. They therefore always follow trends in fashion, clothing and even textiles.

How does being based in Turkey influence your work and your design process? This land has endless materials to offer creative minds. It’s really east of west, west of east … As a local designer, I believe that we are obligated to introduce Turkey’s special muses to a global audience. I would like to explain this with our fashion show performances, for example “Iek Pasaj” and “Unkapan Plaklar ars” are two places which directly show two different structures in Istanbul. One of the late Ottoman period, a Western influence, and the other is the symbol of productive power in modern Turkey. This completes the perfect silhouette of our design process. The color palette, patterns and textures of the collections, even if they are feminine, are very suitable for complexes with a reference to the absence of gender.

How did you approach the design of your last collection and what was the inspiration? In ancient Turkish mythology, it was believed that the world was turned by dragons. Hence the word: “universe” (Evren) derived from dragons (Eviren-Ejderha). From that starting point, we layered all of those historical emotions, Asian landscapes, and Turkish origins. The collection is a colorful mix of Asian motifs, marks of Turkish mythology in such a different way. It also brings feelings of the wacky underground game to mountain lake sakuras, from Aikido moves to ancient dragons. We deliver a super comfy day indoors with soft hand-knitted tops, wide open pants, loose jeans and protective exterior looks with kimono puffs, oversized maxi length coats and silky print shirts. It was such a dream to explore Asia, our local heritage where it comes from in some ways, having a real journey into the depths of modern culture.

How has your brand evolved over the years? The fashion reflection of my design consciousness manifested itself with the creation of my brand when I finished my studies in Brussels. The story, texture, colors and position of my brand, which I fully presented in 2016 with the right decision at the right time, reflected what had accumulated up to this year. Since then, I always try to add technology to my collections. We shot the first VR show in Turkey with the aim of presenting from the local to the global. Then we add industrial design collaborations to clothes, like Bobbi Brown, Coca-Cola, etc. Then, last season, we released our very first avatar character, “Sui-D,” who is a virtual astrologer. Now we also have our character “Trinity” as a model of Sudi Etuz. Also, with last season, we are starting to make 3D clothing samples to avoid wasted fabric.

How does it feel to show during Istanbul Fashion Week? It’s such an excitement. My first beginnings were with Istanbul Fashion Week. Since then, I have never missed a season and each season I have tried to develop my practice by adding different flavors and different disciplines. We also never give up presenting our local heritage as much as we try to showcase ourselves. Istanbul Fashion Week is also a unique creative platform to show what we do and how we do it to a global audience. I’m happy to be a part of this digital design scene /

Photos courtesy of Sudi Etuz