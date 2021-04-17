Is this a style of award ceremony from the golden age?

Until very recently, I thought red carpet dressing reached its peak a long, long time ago. In the 90s, premiere attendees were typically dressed as if they had been loaded into a van and taken to the movies against their will. I know him because every few days the Instagram account @nightopenings serves as new evidence of a halcyon age where trails didn’t fuck shit and social media didn’t exist. Many wore jeans, many wore sweaters … people smoke on the red carpet.

Over the decades, the former have lost their luster. From now on, only the actors of the film itself and the animators of SAS: Are you tough enough? going to the opening of a big movie, so all the red carpet momentum is reserved for the awards ceremonies – this is where big fashion, big followers and big Hollywood converge. But despite their newly extended, Zoom-based nature, they’ve become one of the only places you can see beautiful clothes in real life. Except, as the cache of images from the last ceremony shows, it’s not real life, is it?

Josh O’Connor, home for the SAG Awards, in Loewe 27th edition of the SAG Awards

Forced to stay home, A-listers struggled with the delicate subject of what to wear to attend a major media event in their own living room. In the old non-pandemic world, the game plan was clear: wear something non-lame that made you look good. But now, while there are no paparazzi, no autographs to sign, and no tangible ceremony to attend, there is After risk to look like a berk.

Do you go for a tuxedo, patent shoes and a diamond dress watch? It might do, but you might look a little odd, sitting alone on your couch, beaming into the little camera you set up by the TV, praying that you weren’t dumb. You could go normcore, which would definitely give you a personable, commonplace vibe. But you’re not a man of the people, are you? You are nominated for the Golden Globes! The winners do not wear harem pants! And isn’t choosing to wear “normal” clothes as much of a statement as a tuxedo? How to actively make normcore passive?

Jason Sudeikis wore a tie-dye hoodie from his sister’s gym (the Covid equivalent of bringing his mother to the ceremony) to accept his Golden Globe for Ted lasso, and it worked. He has been widely applauded for his laid-back, skinny style. However, many outlets saw it as a clear sartorial reflection of her grief over Olivia Wilde’s recent breakup. In the style suggested he must be super disappointed to see Wilde dating Harry Styles, “such a beautiful, high fashion, universally beloved star”, but kindly offered that his puffy, bloodshot eyes were “endearing”.

Leslie Odom Jr at Berluti Leigh keily

To minimize the risk, the Slebs were content to produce full-fledged photoshoots for the sole purpose of showing off the fit they would have worn at the ceremony if it happened IRL. It’s a step-by-step plank of their own control, with no variables … no bad angles, no wardrobe malfunctions, no luck of a Jimmy Kimmel photobomb. It’s a little contrived, and sort of Black mirror-y, if you think about it too much, but it’s very smart. For last week’s Sag Awards, some A-listers, such as And Levy and Carey Mulligan, chose to hold the shoot at “home” (it may not be theirs). That way it’s at least grounded in some form of reality, or at least, as much of reality as a fashion shoot before the awards show a person can garner.

Others, like Daniel Kaluuya, Riz Ahmed and Leslie Odom Jr, have chosen to be shot against the white, horizonless walls of a studio. As if they were going to see the architect The matrix. They look a little lonely there, hovering in the void, but that makes the clothes really, really beautiful. Better than they would look IRL, in fact. Could Odom Jr’s technicolor Berluti atmosphere be as strong in the hubbub of the red carpet? Hapsolutelynawt.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

These shoots are quite strange – Josh, is now the best time for a sauna? – but they serve as proof that men’s fashion is very, very well placed. The concept of ‘cuts’, which are essentially fashion ‘moments’ for everyday men, permeates mainstream pop culture, so rather than being handed safe (but drab) clothes by a stylist, the participants seize their chances of success. brilliantly avant-garde cuts.

I could go so far as to say that the Sags were the best dressed awards show in decades, which is impressive considering that no one has been there. Beyond Kaluuya and Levy and O’Connor and Odom Jr and Ahmed, you had Steven Yeun in the low key, Billowy Dunhill (maybe the best look of all), And Levy in a dusty DB from The Row and Jared Leto wielding a Gucci oyster shell encrusted with gold jewelry. Nothing beats Brad Pitt’s yellow shirt from My private Idaho premiered in 1991, but we are certainly on the right track.

