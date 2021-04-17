Why Prince Harry doesn’t wear a military uniform at Prince Philip’s funeral





Say what you want in fashion, there is no denying the power of what you wear in certain situations. This is why the Royal Family faced a certain dilemma in the days leading up to Prince Philip’s funeral this morning (or afternoon, in the UK). Despite having made two tours of Afghanistan, when Prince Harry stepped down as senior royal he was stripped of his honorary military titles. This means, officially, that he is a civilian. And this means he is not allowed to wear a military uniform at funerals – although the display of his medals is still allowed. It is believed that rather than struggling to embarrass Harry or the family in general, or stir up any sort of controversy, the Royal Family decided it was better that no one present wore a military uniform. It’s a break from many years of tradition, but all the men at Prince Philip’s funeral wear morning gowns instead. That translates into tailed coats, vests, striped pants and everything in between – the civil standard for fully formal daytime attire. (There is also speculation that the abandonment of the uniforms was due to Prince Andrew wanting to wear an admiral’s uniform, despite his promotion to that rank postponed.) Members of the royal family in morning attire. WPA PoolGetty Images “Members of the royal family will wear a morning coat with medals or day dress. This means that members of the royal family will not wear the military uniform,” he said. says Town & Country. The effect is certainly different – it’s the power of dress choice, after all – but it’s unified. Right now, that appears to be exactly the image the Royal Family want to project. Jonathan evans

Jonathan Evans is Esquire's Style Director, covering everything to do with fashion, grooming, accessories and, of course, sneakers.

