India’s biggest men’s competition – Rubaru M. India climaxes in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 17 (ANI / PNN): India’s biggest men’s competition – Rubaru Mr. India, culminated in Goa on April 8, with the election of new winners. The grand finale of the competition took place at the Hibis Resort. At the culmination of the event, the new title holders Rubaru Mr. India were elected to represent India at some of the largest and most established international competitions around the world.

The winners of the evening included,

1. Tseteej Shiwakoty, Rubaru M. India Global 2020-21, from Sikkim.

2. Ankit Sharma, Rubaru M. India Worldwide 2020-21, from Jammu.

3. Armaan Hakim, Rubaru M. India Model International 2020-21, from Maharashtra.

4. Paras Arora, Rubaru M. India Grand International 2020-21, from Haryana.

5. Songashim Rungsung, Rubaru M. India United Continents 2020-21, from Manipur.

6. Shouryaditya Singh, Rubaru M. India Tourism World 2020-21, from Jharkhand.

7. Gopinath Ravi, Rubaru M. India Asia-Pacific 2020-21, from Tamil Nadu.

8. Sangarsh Verenkar, Rubaru M. India Universal 2020-21, from Goa.

9. Bharat Prem Chand, Rubaru M. India Intercontinental 2020-21, from New Delhi.

Along with this, 2 brand ambassadors were also elected to be the face of the competition. This was the highest special award in the competition. The brand ambassadors were Gulfam Ahmed from New Delhi and Tumken Sora from Arunachal Pradesh. This was followed by the election of Rubaru M. Teen India 2020-21 and 19-year-old student and model Akshay Ahlawat from Haryana won this prestigious title.

The same evening also saw the election of the zone winners, representing each zone in the nation. Zone winners included,

1. Tanmay Das, Rubaru M. East India 2020-21, from West Bengal.

2. Dr Gaurav Sharma, Rubaru M. North India 2020-21, from Haryana.

3. Sarath Manoharan, Rubaru M. South India 2020-21, from Tamil Nadu.

4. Rahul Chavan, Rubaru M. Western India 2020-21, from Maharashtra.

Prior to the announcement of the winners, a special ceremony was held during which the winners of the special prizes for the competition were announced. Special prize winners included.

* Mister Photogenic – Vivek Singh.

* Mr. Perfect Body – Rendel Ferros.

* Mr. Perfect Body (1st finalist) – Manish Kumar.

* Mr. Perfect Body (2nd finalist) – Amit Mann.

* Best in Talent – Aryaman Singh. * Best in Talent (Finalist) – Tumken Sora.

* Best runway model – Amit Kachhap.

* Audience Award – Gopinath Ravi.

* Mister Dazzling Smile – Jiva Thakur (Tie).

* Mister Dazzling Smile – Rohan Jain (Tie).

* Best national costume – Songashim Rungsung.

* Best national costume (1st finalist) – Jitesh Kumar Chaudhari.

* Best national costume (2nd finalist) – Jedroy Dacunha.

* Mr. Confidence – Naresh Rathod.

* Best model – Malik Rehan.

* Popular Internet – Gulfam Ahmed.

* Best model – Anil Rathod.

* Mr. Intellectual – Gaurav Pal.

* Mr. friendliness – Karthik Raja Kanan.

* Most charming gentleman – Pranav Pandey.

* Best Personality – Danish Khan.

* Face of the Year – Ankit Sharma.

* Gatsby style icon Mister – Paras Arora.

After the special awards ceremony, the candidates were ranked in the Top 18, before the announcement of the winners. The Top 18 compiled Anil Rathod, Ankit Sharma, Amit Kachhap, Armaan Hakim, Bharat Prem Chand, Gopinath Ravi, Dr. Gaurav Sharma, Gulfam Ahmed, Malik Rehan, Manish Kumar, Paras Arora, Sangarsh Verenkar, Shouryaditya Singh, Songashim Runsung, Tanmay Das, Tseteej Shiwakoty, Tumken Sora and Vivek Singh.

For its 17th edition, the competition has teamed up with some of the most beautiful brands in the industry. First Indian luxury brand and Indian distributor of Ferrari – Bizotico was the gift partner of the competition. First Indian fashion photographer, Amit Khanna has resumed his role as the official photographer of the competition. The Mister Dazzling Smile subcompetition was judged by one of the country’s top dental experts, Dr C. Vivek Pandian, Founder and Director of MSRam’s Dentistry of Dr Vivek.

Contestants opened the final parade in an exclusive Indo-Western collection by designer Vishal Thawani. The talent management company – AB Productions was the event partner for the competition and four former Rubaru Mr. India winners – Prateek Baid, Akash Choudhary, Ashwani Neeraj and Pardeep Kharera – returned to the competition as trainers and mentors of candidates. The international beauty queen and Rubaru Miss India Elite 2019, Nakita Tania Fernandes and the ace designer Rohit Verma were the special guests. The show was hosted by celebrity host Desmond Oliveira and former Rubaru Mr. India finalist Gaurav Sipani co-hosted the competition. Goa News Hub, AajTak and India Today were the event’s online media partners. Manav Ranka resumed his role as director of the western area of ​​the competition.

The competition final was designed by Simao Dias. Ace fashion director and stylist, Victor Robinson was the official stylist of the competition and the academic and talent promotion company, Sidhan Eduhub was the talent and infotainment partner for the event. Famous fashion choreographer Karun Raman was the official choreographer of the event and the renowned men’s grooming and grooming brand – Gatsby was the Styling and Gift partner of the competition.

Rubaru Mr. India is the biggest men’s competition in India. The competition was established in 2004 and is owned by an Indian pageant organization and talent promotion agency, Rubaru Group. The competition winners / top placers represent India at some of the largest and most established international modeling and beauty pageants around the world. Since the inception of the competition in 2004, it has sent representatives from India to more than 10 different international competitions every year. He also holds the record of being associated with the maximum number of international modeling organizations in India. The Rubaru Mr. India contest has produced the highest number of international award winners in male pageantry in India, making it one of the most successful male beauty pageants in the world. The competition is led by its founder and chairman, Sandeep Kumar, and a Mumbai-based entrepreneur, Pankaj Kharbanda is the current deputy chairman of the competition.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible for the content of this article in any way. (ANI / PNN)







