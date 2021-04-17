Symbolic red robes are handed over to Ladysmith after men were filmed taking them apart





NANAIMO – The Ladysmith community, along with residents from across Vancouver Island, are coming together to support Project Lil ‘Red Dress after two men were caught on camera taking on several dresses. Sidney’s Shawn Magnus took the day off and went to Ladysmith on Friday morning to hang red dresses in the same spot as the others. It hit me like a ton of bricks, Magnus said upon seeing the video. What they did was heinous and it’s wrong and (it’s) something I could do to try and fix it. The red dresses have become a symbol of Missing Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) awareness and can be seen along highways on Vancouver Island. On Saturday morning, the First Nation and Council of Stzuminus and the Town of Ladysmith will come together to hang new red robes in one place. We want to educate and make sure everyone knows what these dresses really mean and how we can move in the right direction, said Chief Roxanne Harris of the Stzuminus First Nation. They are also asking people to donate and drop off red robes at Ladysmith Town Hall, located at 12 Roberts St. The dresses will then be hung along the stretch of highway from the Coronation Mall in southern Ladysmith heading north to the Husky gas station, which is the territory of the Stzuminus First Nation. They hope to paint the highway in red dresses before May 5, which is Red Dress Day, a national awareness day for MMIWG. According to Lil ‘Red Dress project website, the awareness campaign was launched after Indigenous people noticed that signs and billboards of missing persons were installed on the roads of the island for a non-Indigenous person. Activists believe that many indigenous peoples cannot afford to rent prestigious spaces, like billboards, to highlight missing persons, so red dresses are used to draw attention to all of them. MMIWG.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos