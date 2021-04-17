It’s time to change our approach to preventing sexual assault

Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April is an annual campaign of the National Sexual Violence Resource Center to educate communities and individuals. When we look at the prevalence of sexual assault, it is clear that we need a new approach. While men are affected by sexual violence, in this column we focus on women, as they are much more often the victims and survivors of these crimes.

Latest National Surveys on Intimate Partners and Sexual Violence Show that 25.5 million women in the United States have reported forced penetration or attempted forced penetration or full penetration facilitated by alcohol or drugs at one point given of their life. The US Department of Justice administers the National Crime Victimization Survey, which in 2018 found that approximately 735,000 people had been raped (threatened, tempted, or killed). The investigation also found that only 25% of sexual assaults were reported to the police.

The Rockford Police Department investigated 191 sexual assaults in 2019 and 161 in 2020. However, the crime data is more than numbers on a spreadsheet. These are our people.

We were talking about our daughters, sisters, mothers and friends. And let’s be frank, these are women we love and care about and who are at risk of harm. Our standard should be that one incident is one too many.

While we don’t pretend to have all the answers, we believe that sexual assault is not just a crime problem. It is a social problem. Whether it’s trivializing sex, objectifying women in music, movies, TV shows and on social media, or fostering a culture where masculinity is too often about taking rather than giving and that vicious comments about women are seen as locker room talk, one thing is clear. fail and we must do better.

The long-term effects of sexual assault are devastating. Young men in our schools, congregations and workplaces sexually assault their peers, leaving survivors with collateral damage that often lasts a lifetime.

Sadly, society seems to cultivate and facilitate sexual assault and then just sit idly by while it happens. Too often we place the blame on the survivors, mostly women, and give the perpetrators, mostly men, a pass. Even the so-called prevention tips seem to focus on what women should do to avoid sexual assault. Don’t wear revealing clothes or walk alone at night.

It’s time to turn this story around. Maybe you’ve seen these tips for preventing sexual assault popularized in a recent meme:

If you see someone walking alone, don’t sexually assault them.

If you are in an elevator and someone else walks in, don’t sexually assault them.

Are you stopping to help someone with car trouble? Do not sexually assault them.

If you come across someone who is drunk, asleep, or otherwise incapable, remember not to sexually assault them.

Use the buddy system. If you feel like you can’t help but sexually assault someone, have a good friend with you.

Carry a whistle. If you are about to sexually assault someone, whistle until someone comes to stop you.

These tips carry a powerful underlying message that illustrates why we men need to change the culture and hold other men accountable. It means teaching our young men about behavior, consent and the consequences of their actions. It means redefining masculinity so that the young men in our schools, neighborhoods and homes stop this epidemic of sexual assault.

It is essential that these conversations begin in college or earlier. And we have to take responsibility for acting as role models and mentors for our young men and really owning the problem. If we are to make this community a safer community for all of us, we need to speak and act differently. It is a call to action to all men. We have to start now.

Mayor Thomas McNamara, Town of Rockford; Ronald Alexander, pastor, Hope Fellowship Church; Joseph Chiarelli, Chairman of the Winnebago County Board of Directors; Kenneth Copeland, pastor, New Zion Baptist Church; Einar Forsman, President, Greater Rockford Growth Partnership; J Hanley, Winnebago County District Attorney; Ehren Jarrett, Superintendent of Rockford Public Schools; Jay Sandine, Superintendent, Rockford Park District; David Sidney, Executive Director, Transform Rockford; State Senator Steve Stadelman, 34th District; State Representative Dave Vella, 68th District; State Representative Maurice West II, 67th arrondissement