Wasps crash dramatically as Exeter boosts Premiership title hopes | Premiership
They are far from their best witness to the summary ejection here in Europe last weekend, but Exeter, champions of Europe and England, at least maintains his defense of this last title. Here they needed an extraordinary wasp implosion in the second half to pull out and claim a comfortable bonus point victory.
The Wasps hovered around 13-10 and were worth at least that much, but their miserable run continues, themselves evacuated from Europe a few weeks ago and working on the wrong side of the table, having been finalists at barely a few months. since. They played excellent rugby in the first half, dominating possession and working spellbinding models.
Jacob Umaga caused all kinds of trouble in the home defense with his mind drifting just behind the front line, and Thomas Young did much the same, albeit in a more rugged style closer to thunder. Tellingly, however, they never really charged anything, at least not with hard currency in a trial.
Indeed, their only try of the game, on the half hour, was a gift from Exeter which was absurd, considering their creativity in the first half. Josh Bassett charged Stuart Hoggs with laborious clearance and followed to score. The Wasps had what seemed like a well overdue lead at the time, which they held until the break.
Then they collapsed, throwing passes at no one or often, as with Exeters’ bonus point try, at an opponent and flipping lineups and restarts. Exeter claimed the bonus point in the 53rd minute for a 22-13 lead, which then exploded to 43-13 with three more tries in the final 10 minutes.
What was really disappointed was the way we rode, said Wasps head coach Lee Blackett. The score cannot end as it just ended. I was pretty confident at halftime. We cannot accept the last 30 minutes.
Exeter, particularly suppressed by the home loss to Leinster last week, are the kind of team that can make another look as if they are turning around. But they were helped early on, when the wasps sprouted and pushed, and then set their own pattern in the fifth minute. From an attacking line-up at five yards, Dan Robson threw a loose pass, which was skipped by Henry Slade. He placed his midfield partner, Ollie Devoto, to run down the pitch for the first giveaway.
Exeter scored a fine try on his own terms minutes later, with the skill of the modern rugby player in the foreground. Luke Cowan-Dickie snapped, and Sam Skinner and Harry Williams combined to send Johnny Hill to the corner of the top five forwards all playing like three quarters in sunny Devon. But it was a rare break from the wasp tide. Umaga picked up a few penalties in the first half which, combined with Bassetts’ try, opened up a modest lead for the visitors.
Then came the disentanglement. In the 50th minute, Exeter stole a wasps roster, whose possession Devoto sent Hogg for their third, before Facundo Cordero intercepted Malakai Fekitoas for that bonus point. The wasps have been beaten, their first half mojo has really evaporated.
Even Umaga started throwing passes into the vortex. Exeter didn’t need the invite and scored three more in the final 10 minutes. They returned a line-out and a Wasps maul, and soon Tomas Francis dug for his first Premiership try. Then Joe Simmonds collapsed for number six, before Hogg redeemed his previous howler by throwing the ball away from his 22 and, remarkably, winning the race for his landing on the other end.
We couldn’t wait to get back there, said Devoto, the man of the match, and fixed a few wrongs after last week. Both teams were blowing at half-time. We are proud of our physical shape and I thought we had succeeded.
They’ll need that fitness and more, if last season’s swagger turns out to be elusive. Bristol seems comfortable in front of them in first place, while Sale, third, remains four points behind. Thoughts of a double-double are gone, but a back-to-back Premierships would be quite an achievement for a team that is not quite finding its rhythm yet.
