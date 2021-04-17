Countess of Wessex wears dark dress to mourn Prince Philip





April 17, 2021 – 3:30 p.m. CEST



Megan bull The Countess of Wessex wore an elegant gown and matching hat to attend the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral on Saturday April 17.

The Countess of Wessex joined his family to attend the Duke of Edinburgh funeral on Saturday April 17. Wearing an elegant black gown pinned with a brooch for the service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, she coordinated with a matching hat, suede heels and a small clutch. Dressed in her blonde braids in a low bun that showcased her pearl drop earrings, Sophie opted for natural, rosy makeup. RELATED: Lady Louise Windsor Borrows Outfit From Countess of Wessex For Touching Appearance The Countess of Wessex wore all black (Photo: i-Images) Looking grim as she mourned her stepfather, the countess attended the service alongside her husband Prince edward and their two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn. Due to the current restrictions, only 30 guests were allowed to attend the service, namely family members and close friends. The funeral was, however, broadcast on BBC One for the public to watch. READ: Why royal ladies will wear hats to attend Prince Philip’s funeral Sophie joined her husband Prince Edward and their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn The funeral began with a minute of silence at 3 p.m. Prince Philip’s coffin was driven from the Castle State Entrance to the Chapel’s West Steps on a specially modified Land Rover that he helped design himself. The coffin, draped in the Duke’s personal banner and flowers, his naval cap and sword placed on top, was transported from the state entrance to the Land Rover by porters of the 1st Grenadier Battalion at 2:40 p.m. . MORE: Queen Describes ‘Huge Void’ Left In Life After Prince Philip’s Death Loading the player … VIDEO: Royal family arrive for Prince Philips’ funeral Speaking of the Duke’s death, Sophie recently revealed that it was very peaceful. Last week, she met members of the Chapel Royal of All Saints in the Windsor congregation, explaining, “It was just for him. It was so sweet. It was like someone was taking him by. hand and he’s gone. “ She continued, “Very, very peaceful and that’s all you want for someone, isn’t it? So I think it’s so much easier for the person leaving than for the people. who are being left behind. The duke died at the age of 99 on Friday April 9. A statement has been released by Buckingham Palace confirming the sad news. It read: “It is with deep sadness that Her Majesty The Queen announced the passing of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at the Castle of Windsor. The Royal Family have joined with people around the world in mourning their loss. “ Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up for our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royalty and lifestyle news delivered straight to your inbox.







