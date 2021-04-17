Fashion
How Victoria Beckham went from pop star to fashion mogul
Posh Spice is an understatement. Victoria Beckham, a former member of the infamous British girl group, took her nickname and put it to good use. His’ 90s bubblegum pop days are long gone. Now a staple in the fashion world, Beckham runs a very successful eponymous brand comprised of various clothing, accessories and beauty lines. But how did she do it?
The Spice Girls were a revolution. Boy groups crowded the ’90s music scene until a “made” group of five women was selected to take over. In a very X-Factor and movie casting style, Victoria Beckham and her fellow Spice Girls were handpicked in open audition rounds, and thus, the iconic group was born in 1994. Surprisingly, the clever nicknames girls were not created by the team. Top of the Pops magazine labeled each member of Spice Girl with their own character trait and it stuck. Ginger, baby, chic, scary and sporty.
Hits like “Wannabe” and “Girl Power” lived on the charts, their fame even justifying Spice World: The Movie will not be filmed until four years after the creation of the group. But like most bands, the infamous breakup happened quickly. Perhaps Posh’s rise to stardom (and the subsequent brilliance of his peers) after his engagement to David Beckham was the culprit, or perhaps Ginger’s sudden departure in the middle of the tour. Reasons aside, Victoria Beckham began replacing “Spice World” with the fashion world in the 2000s.
Prior to the creation of her eponymous brand, Victoria took the denim landscape by storm. Working with Rock and Republic in 2004, Beckham designed his own line of jeans called VB Rocks for the denim brand. Comprised of high-end jeans designed to have a lifting effect, the Victoria line also featured a logo T-shirt adorned with its class crown emblem.
Victoria later teamed up with her husband in 2006 to create DVB Style, a combination of their names. Exclusively limited to denim and eyewear, the brand had a short lifespan other than the slight incorporation of its logo into its subsequent ventures.
In addition to dipping his feet into the design space, Beckham was a top model in the early 2000s. One of his most notable campaigns was an iconic advertisement for Marc Jacobs, a close and unlikely friend of Victoria. Photographed inside a shopping bag for the label, Beckham’s famous legs sprawled out of its interior on every billboard. Ten years later, Beckham recreated the look of his own label, even launching a T-shirt with the motif.
Founding her home, Victoria Beckham, in 2008, the former pop princess crafted her own sense of style for the masses. Luxurious, modern and classically refined pieces classify his new brand. Beckham truly designed for all well-dressed, monochrome-loving women, her work is perfect for CEOs and high society alike.
As Beckham had limited experience with fashion design outside of the red carpet and modeling, it can be hard to believe that his first collection developed a prestige comparable to that of longtime luxury houses. But the reasoning is simple: celebrity names are powerful. Brand recognition can make or break a designer. First comes the label, then the clothes. Victoria Beckham already had the prestige, the coveted style. The women all wanted to be chic. And now they could.
Not to mention that his designs illustrate an impressive knowledge of the fashion industry. Critics had only positive feedback on his first collection, surprised by his craftsmanship and chic sense of style. The shock may have come because they weren’t expecting such a stylish line from Posh Spice, but the media were blown away by the results of Beckham’s creativity.
Now in 2021, the Beckham brand has expanded to beauty and accessories, while becoming an avant-garde and innovative designer of taste. Her latest spring / summer collection is a far cry from her ten original dresses, while relentlessly using the same inclination for class and portability. And even denim.
As mysterious as ever and seemingly always without a smile, Victoria Beckham has remained an icon for years. Her London-style role may have started riding her wave of Spice Girls fame, but nearly thirty years have passed since the group’s founding. Victoria Beckham solidified herself as a top designer through her own merit and abundant talent for attracting her loyal following.
A high profile pop group and husband may have stepped in the door, but Victoria Beckham has earned her respect in solo fashion.
