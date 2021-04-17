Kate Middleton wears Catherine Walker coat dress, Queen’s pearls at Prince Philip’s funeral





Even for a dark occasion, Kate Middleton manages to bring her A-Game fashion. The article continues under the advertisement The Duchess of Cambridge attended the funeral of Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, on Saturday April 17 at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh, and her husband’s grandfather Prince William, was the longest-serving royal consort in history when he died on Friday April 9 at the age of 99. Source: MEGA The article continues under the advertisement She accessorized with classic black pumps, a black mask and completed her look with a Philippe Treacy velvet pillbox hat with mesh veil. The article continues under the advertisement Source: The Globe and Mail / YouTube The article continues under the advertisement The 39-year-old, close to the Duke of Edinburgh, also borrowed special pearls from Her Majesty’s personal jewelry collection. Her Japanese beaded four-row choker was previously worn by Kate for the Queen and Prince Philip’s 70th wedding anniversary dinner at Windsor Castle in 2017. The necklace, with a curved diamond center clasp, was originally a gift for the queen from the Japanese government. The necklace was also worn once by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana in 1982. The Queen loaned it to pearl-loving Diana for a banquet given by Queen beatrix and Prince claus from the Netherlands at Hampton Court Palace when the Dutch royal family visited the UK – one of his first royal engagements a year after his marriage to. The article continues under the advertisement Head Monarch herself wore the choker in the 1980s and 1990s, and at a dinner party celebrating the former prime minister Margaret thatcher70th birthday in London in 1995. The article continues under the advertisement Source: MEGA Kate also wore the Bahraini diamond earrings which also came from Her Majesty’s private collection and were also worn by Diana in 1982. The earrings were made from pearls given to the Queen and to Philip by the ruler of Bahrain at the time of their marriage in 1947. The article continues under the advertisement Do you want to have the look? Recreate Kate’s outfit from head to toe with similar styles below. No royal mother-in-law required. The article continues under the advertisement BUY NOW / VIEW The article continues under the advertisement Kate Spade New York’s belted wool-blend coat sells for $ 438. The article continues under the advertisement BUY NOW / VIEW Holibanna’s faux pearl choker necklace costs $ 10.99. The article continues under the advertisement BUY NOW / VIEW The article continues under the advertisement 1928 crystal and simulated pearl dangling earrings priced at $ 24.42. The article continues under the advertisement BUY NOW / VIEW Evaliana’s Vintage Pillbox Hat sells for $ 17.99. The article continues under the advertisement BUY NOW / VIEW The article continues under the advertisement The black pumps from Dream Paris are priced at $ 40.99. The article continues under the advertisement BUY NOW / VIEW Cariedo’s evening clutch costs $ 22.99. Daily mail first shared the story of the pearls chosen by Kate Middleton.

