Netflix’s English period drama influences spring-fall bridal fashion in the Chattanooga area

The wedding dresses worn by the avant-garde women of 2021 are influenced by styles worn 200 years ago, thanks to Netflix’s “Bridgerton”.

“Bridgerton” is the Regency-era romance loosely based on a series of books written by Julia Quinn. The English-period drama’s first season garnered over 82 million views, making it the most-streamed show on Netflix to date, according to bridal source The Knot.

The series focuses on the Bridgerton family of eight siblings led by matriarch Violet Bridgerton. As with most aristocratic “the ton” mothers, she is devoted to seeing her children make stellar matches in marriage. The first season of “Bridgerton” dealt with Daphne’s daughter plan with the Duke of Hastings to avoid marriage by pretending to have affection for each other – only to realize that their ruse had come true. The show featured breakthrough stars Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page, who played the couple.

Created by Shonda Rhimes, “Bridgerton” combined steamy love scenes with romantic costumes against extremely elaborate backdrops – a televised trifecta for large audiences. The Regency period, from 1811 to 1820, is known to be a period of social and cultural progress in the arts, literature, science and music. Dresses in light colors (like Daphne’s favorite blue), embroidery, ruffles, long strands of jewelry, and sheer fabrics were worn by fashionable women. The dresses were modeled after flowing Greek clothing – hence the rise in empire waistline paired with low, square (or U-shaped) necklines and short puffed or hooded sleeves.

Photo gallery ‘Bridgerton’ influences bridal fashion View 5 Photos

The popularity of the “Bridgerton” design has grown from the small screen to the wedding ceremony, say local wedding salon owners. The Regency style is reflected in the bridal wear, headdresses and even the reception decor. Brides-to-be bring their Pinterest boards to wedding salons, say local owners, keen to emulate this Regency romance.

Brides-to-be looking for a duchess-worthy look will find that the Regency-era fashion silhouette featured three key design elements: U-neck, cap sleeves, and empire waist. These are interpreted in modern wedding dresses by incorporating one or more of the trios.

“It’s an avant-garde look right now. He’s the lifeblood of the bridal industry, ”says Rebecca Hake, director of Ever After Bridal in Cleveland, Tennessee, of“ Bridgerton ”influence.

Here’s a look at what a ‘Bridgerton’ bride could wear this season. And even if your groom doesn’t whisper that now famous “I’m burning for you” phrase, he’ll certainly think you’re hot.

WEDDING DRESS

* “The square neckline is very big right now,” Hake says. “It’s not going anywhere. We haven’t seen the popular empire waist in eight years, but it’s back. It’s chic, it’s slender, and is great for tall, curvy girls. In fact, it fits. all sizes, but specifically those who want that slimming effect, ”says Hake.

She says the style is particularly popular in satin (which clients at “Bridgerton” used for Daphne’s wedding dress for structure), but whatever manufacture the bride prefers, she will find that all interpretations of the design mimic “that simple and chic look. Some have it in lace or bling, but from what we’ve seen, it’s better without it. A simple and elegant look,” says Hake.

* “Definitely the bob, the U-neckline is back. It’s big,” confirms Allie Holland, owner of Monica’s Bridal in Chattanooga. “It replaces the deep V-neckline that replaced the sweetheart neckline.”

Holland says she hasn’t seen any requests for the empire waist in her living room because “a lot of girls consider their waistline their most flattering feature and want to show it. But we see the influence of ‘Bridgerton ‘in the details, and the puffed sleeve or the cap sleeve is definitely one of them. “

* Veatrice Conley, owner of Unveiled in Chattanooga, says brides demand romantic dresses, lots of lace, and fitted long sleeves (another “Bridgerton” look and a feature of dresses slated for fall). The Unveiled website features a collection of Filles de Simone dresses with the cap sleeve and Amsale dresses showing the long, fitted sleeve.

HELMETS

While every Regency’s “first water diamond” wore ball-crowned tiaras to signify status, they have not been part of bridal attire since mothers or even grandmothers of brides in today wore them in the 1950s and 1960s. But be prepared for their return.

* We’ve seen headdresses go off, but the girls are asking for them now, “Hake says.” We just got back from a wedding market in Utah and bought crowns and tiaras because brides come with their Pinterest boards and say, ‘I want this. ‘”

* “We love tiaras in the bridal world, but we have more requests for headdresses,” says Holland. “Girls want something in their hair, but not necessarily tiaras. Three-quarters of the veils we make are cathedral length or more.”

* Conley says jewelry, such as large brooches, is popular with brides who don’t want a headpiece.

“A jewel brooch is perfect to wear on the side of the head or with a bun. I’m saying it’s the next level tiara because it gives you a royal feeling.”

RECEPTIONS

The after party has rolled out of the barn and into ballrooms, or even tents, decorated with chandeliers, strands of light draped from ceiling to walls, tulle veils draped over the ceiling or walls, and flowers, blooms and more flowers – especially roses as seen in the TV series. Several articles online dealing with the influence of “Bridgerton” suggest these decorating ideas:

* Clusters of candles or candelabra to create lighting.

* Large floral declarations such as wisteria hanging from the ceiling; flowering vines rolled up the walls; an arch of flowers at the entrance or at the altar.

* Fireworks display as seen in the outdoor ballroom scene in Episodes 1 and 2, if the idea is within budget and is permitted by the venue.

* Catering stations for guests to walk around the party floor as in episode 2

* A champagne tower as the focal point of a room.

* Color themed presentations, like the Green Ball in episode 3 or the Red Ball in episode 2.

* Any place with a high ceiling, which will give a party a grand feel.

MEN’S OUTFIT

While “Bridgerton” romance is seeping into bridal fashion and reception decor, there has been no change in popular men’s attire, says David Long, director of Men’s Wearhouse.

“What’s important are lighter colors, brown shoes, and everyone wants tighter pants,” he says.

Email Susan Pierce at [email protected]

NEXT WEDDING FAIRS

The Pink Bride

* When: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 25

* Or: Chattanooga Convention Center, 1150 Carter Street

* Admission: $ 12 in advance, $ 15 the day of the show

* For more information: thepinkbride.com

* To note: Guests planning to attend should download the free Bridescan app in order to connect and communicate with wedding vendors.

The big fake (micro) marriage

* When: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday April 27

* Or: Le Peyton, 3146 Broad St.

* Admission: $ 32 cooler, includes light bites, desserts and signature drinks; buy tickets on eventbrite.com

* For more information: thebigfakewedding.com

* To note: Guests will “witness” a married couple’s wedding vow renewal ceremony, with a cocktail party and dance party to follow.

Tennessee Bridal Show & Expo

* When: Sunday, May 23 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

* Or: Camp Jordan Arena, 323 Camp Jordan Drive

* Admission: $ 10 in advance, $ 15 the day of the show

* For more information: bridalshowandexpo.com