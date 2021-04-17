10 most expensive things you can buy at Disney parks

Half the fun of going to any Disney park and resort destination is looking for exclusive products. Between park exclusives, annual gingerbread house replicas, and multiple collaborations with retailers like Swarovski and Pandora, there can be plenty for anyone – or their wallet – to do. However, most park visitors focus on the cheaper products, such as limited edition versions for Disney Pin Trading. But die-hard Disney enthusiasts know there’s a lot more below the surface.

While this list doesn’t cover everything, it does incorporate permanent US-based fleet facilities. Visitors will always be able to find these brands, whether it’s on Main Street, in the United States, or on the Disney Store website.

ten Disneyana Collectibles – $ 40 to $ 695

Main Street, USA is a wonderful place to find exclusive Disney collectibles. For best results, visitors should visit the Disneyana Collectibles store. Nothing is really permanent in the world of Disneyana, as the stock rotates frequently and is not widely advertised. The store contains items such as key images from animated films to contracts signed by Walt Disney himself.

The most common item available in Disneyana Collectibles inventory is exclusive prints based on Disney movies. Depending on how the print was built and its limited edition, the price can go from an affordable $ 40 until the end. up to $ 695.

9 Disney Tiara Collection – $ 50 +

Anyone can be a princess, even on a budget! Disney tiaras come in all shapes and sizes, usually found in stores around the park that specialize in glass or crystal products. But buyer beware, as the tiaras are mixed up and a $ 50 tiara could be placed next to one priced at $ 200 and up.

All things considered, a $ 50 tiara at Disney isn’t that bad, especially since many of them are made in part with Swarovski. Just be sure to store it in a safe place when riding Space Mountain. Otherwise, it could fly away and it will be lost forever to the cosmos.

8 The Dress Shop collection – $ 128 and more

Cute and retro, Disney is diving into fashion with the Dress Shop collection. The online Disney Store is the easiest way to purchase these dresses, however, Downtown Disney at Disneyland has a clothing store for these in-person purchases.

The dresses are inspired by 50s fashion. Buyers can pair their dresses with accessories as well as petticoats to help spruce up the dress. Much like collectibles, dresses are regularly given out based on birthdays – like Haunted Mansion’s 50th anniversary merchandise – and to ensure the collection maintains its boutique status. The Dress Shop collection typically starts around $ 128 for a dress, but can easily be more than that depending on the dress itself and whether the buyer decides to opt for a petticoat.

7 Disney Dooney & Bourke Bags – $ 128 to $ 298

Disney Dooney & Bourke bags are the source of the review of Disney collaborations. Affectionately known as Disney Dooneys, the Dooney & Bourke Collection is available for purchase in parks as well as online. They are very hard to miss because the parks put them in as many stores as possible.

Disney enthusiasts can find a bag for every Disney property. From Star Wars and Disney dogs to attraction-themed bags, there’s something for everyone. Remember, these bags are Dooney & Bourke certified bags. The purchase includes a one-year warranty on the bag, although customers have reported that the warranty is more lenient than that and the quality that comes from the brand. But this quality comes at a price. Bags generally range from $ 128 to $ 298, a bit more than regular Dooney & Bourke bags of the same bag style due to the Disney part.

6 Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique & The Princess Signature Dress Collection – $ 74.95 to $ 450

The Bibbidi Bobbidi store is located in the FantasyLand area of ​​each park – specifically in the Magic Kingdom while traveling to DisneyWorld. The boutique offers children the exclusive experience of transforming into a princess or a knight. The experience itself starts at $ 74.95, covering the basics of princess makeup.

But the princess package can go up to $ 450, which includes a handmade princess dress based on the Disney princesses. These dresses are specially designed for children and aspiring princesses will be able to change into a dress during the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique experience in addition to the rest of the transformation. For parents who just want the dress, princess dresses sell for around $ 350.

5 Disney Citizen Watches – $ 250 to $ 495

Disney has partnered with Citizen to create a line of watches for both men and women. For the most part, watches are also environmentally friendly! Many of them simply contain images that are staples of parks, like the castle or the statue of Walt and Mickey. But Citizen also had a line of Marvel watches, themed Iron Man and Captain America.

4 Disney Parks Jewelry Collection – $ 39.95 to $ 7,950

Disney park jewelry is a very broad term. For the purposes of this list, the jewelry cited only includes collaborations or anything that contains precious or semi-precious materials. Alex & Ani bracelets typically sell for $ 39.95, roughly for the time of year or if they go on sale. Most other jewelry, like the Pandora collection, is around $ 100. And it just goes up from there.

Disney offers jewelry in gold, rose gold, and silver, some with diamonds. These are usually themed on a parks attraction or fully commit to being Hidden Mickeys. The most expensive is currently the Mickey Mouse Icon Heart Diamond Necklace, at retail at $ 7,950.

3 Disney Fairy Tale Wedding Engagement Rings – $ 3,000 to $ 14,000

It’s Disney, which means they can always go further. Disney parks are also famous for their fairytale weddings, offering the flexibility to fit everyone’s budget. This can range from a wedding around one of the hotel territories to renting the Magic Kingdom and exchanging vows in front of Cinderellas Castle.

With so many weddings and proposals in the parks, Disney seized the opportunity by creating a line of engagement rings. Many of them feature hidden details, such as Cinderella’s carriage, hidden Mickeys, and tiaras. But like any engagement ring, they can cost an arm and a leg. Current ringtones available range from $ 3,000 to $ 14,000, available for purchase online and in parks. Just make sure you do a little planning, it takes about 4 weeks for the ring to be ready.

2 R2-D2 full scale – $ 25,000

After the announcement of Galaxys Edge, there was no way Disney could miss winning droids. From music to attractions to restaurants, this is truly the happiest place in the world for all Star Wars fans.

Galaxys Edge offers the Build-A-Droid experience, allowing customers to do just that for the base price of $ 99.99. People can choose from B-Series (BB-8) or R-Series (R2-D2) as their little droid companion. But Disney takes it a step further by offering a full-scale remote-controlled R2-D2 for $ 25,000. And yes, people bought it.

1 Arribas Brothers Collection – $ 12.50 to $ 49,500

Perhaps the most famous collaboration in Disney parks is the Arribas Brothers collection. Centered primarily at DisneyWorld, the Arribas Brothers collection offers a variety of glassware, statues and jewelry to suit all budgets. The cheapest of these options starts at $ 12.50 while the most expensive is $ 49,500.

More precisely, this amount is intended for the enormous castle of Cinderella of the Arribas brothers. This limited edition piece recently received a price increase of $ 12,000 as its stock is running out slowly but surely. Other notable pieces in the collection include the jewel Mickey and Minnie Statue ($ 9,500), the jewel Dumbo Statue ($ 9,500), and the jewel Elsa figure ($ 8,950).

