Marquette loses brilliantly with only one goal in second half – Marquette Wire





The Denver Pioneers (9-1, 7-0) beat the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-8, 2-5) 16-6 at Valley Fields on Friday to go undefeated in the BIG EAST game. The first half was a very different story from what the final score was. The game was tied at halftime, 5-5, after senior striker Lindsey Hill scored in the final 30 seconds, assisted by senior Redshirt Megan Menzuber. Five different players scored all five goals for both sides, while college graduate Kailey Conry had two assists for the Pioneers. Hill and Menzuber both scored one goal and one assist, each. The second half was dominated by the Pioneers, going 11-0 in the second half before red-shirted rookie Leigh Steiner stopped the bleeding with a goal with less than four minutes left in the game. Two Denver players scored second-half hat tricks alone, with senior forwards Bea Behrins and Eliza Radonchonski each having those three goals. Radonchonski led the Pioneers with four goals in total, while Behrins came in second with three goals. It was a poor game for senior Sophia Leva as she had a solid first half where she made six saves on 11 shots on goal. The second half wasn’t kind to Leva either, as she made two saves on 13 shots on goal in the second half. The Denver goalie had a solid game, making seven saves on 13 shots on goal for the game. She made four of seven saves in the first half, but faced just four shots on goal in the second half. Top scorer and senior striker Caroline Stellar was held scoreless in this game, with two shots hitting the iron. It was the first time since February 21, 2020 that Stellar had not scored a goal. Stellar has also never scored a goal in three career games against Denver and just got his first career point against the Pioneers thanks to helping senior Hannah Greving in the first half. Penalties were also a problem for the Golden Eagles in the second half, as they allowed three power play goals in an 11-0 Pioneer set. The two teams will meet again on Sunday for the second game of the weekend series at 1 p.m. Central Standard Time. This story was written by Jackson Gross. It can be reached at[email protected] or on Twitter @JacksonGross.

