Bride asks Facebook if it’s okay to make a 9-year-old cardigan out of her ‘cozy’ dress

A fashion question seems to have gone too far in a private Facebook group that focuses on assisting with wedding planning. Through 7News.com.au, a bride-to-be asked for the opinions of strangers regarding their thoughts on how to get her future daughter-in-law to wear shaping clothes on her big day. THE BRIDE COMMITS TO THE FLOWER GIRL TIARA SISTER-STE-SISTER PURCHASED FOR HER WEDDING: Am I upset for no reason? “Post for my moms! This is definitely not a body shame message. But what do you think of a [9-year-old] to wear a body shaper (belt)? “The bride asked in a redacted screenshot captured by the Australian news site.” He’s a plus-size kid. And her dress is a little tight. I thought to myself why not try a body shaper to smooth out some of the edges for that perfect fit. “ The anonymous bride added that her future daughter-in-law’s dress is only “snug at the waist” and cannot be removed from the wedding in just five days. BRIDE SAYS SISTER MUST WEAR BAGGY DRESS TO GET MARRIED OR SHE CANNOT COME It didn’t take long for the message to be heated by scathing responses to the bride, 7News reports. “This right here is one of the main reasons why girls have low self-esteem,” one Facebook user replied. “If their mothers don’t accept them, who will?” “Why are people so reluctant to buy the right size for their child,” commented another user. “Stop taking your bodily problems on your kids. It really ruins them.” THE MARRIAGE OF A “ CHILDLESS ” COUPLE LEADS TO GROOMS 3 SISTERS DEEPENED A Facebook user reportedly tried to defend the bride by writing that he didn’t see shapewear as “a big deal,” but their opinion was dismissed by other users who thought it did. “For a nine-year-old? He’s a child,” replied a challenger. “This is how teens end up with eating disorders and body dysmorphia.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, Body Dysmorphic Disorder is a “mental health problem” that can be caused by “a combination of environmental, psychological and biological factors”. The disorder usually begins to develop in adolescents or adolescents who cannot cope with what they perceive to be an appearance defect. The controversial wedding post has since been deleted, 7News reports.

