Mirabai Chanu raises the bar and her game dramatically

Jeremy Lalrinnunga was so emotionally invested that every moment of Mirabai Chanus’ double century at the Asian Championship, including a world record in clean and jerk, turned into a roller coaster ride, peppered with delicious ideas, a few jokes and melodrama. .

The weightlifters’ live stream on Instagram, accompanied by its unfiltered narration, was more like the passionate commentary from Latin American or Arab football that often goes viral on social media. Then again, the element of thrill in Chanus’ game was no less than a last minute winner in a football game.

The heart-in-mouth moment, as Jeremy described it, came right at the start of Chanus’ bronze medal performance. The 26-year-old had failed to nail a lift in the first two of her three total attempts. A third no-lift and her championship would be over and her credentials as a favorite medalist for the Olympics would come under the scanner. The Rio Olympics debacle, where she crashed after being unable to complete her event, came to Tashkent on Saturday.

But this time, Chanu didn’t fumble. On her last snatch attempt, she lifted 86kg and after signing with an incredible 119kg clean and jerk comeback, breaking the 1kg world record, Jeremy screamed from the stands. Chanu joined him from the platform, smiling from ear to ear as she bolstered her reputation as one of India’s top prospects at the Tokyo Games in July.

The combined total of 205 kg is the best she has ever lifted.

Congratulations @mirabai_chanu for your new world record in clean and jerk 119kg, first story of creation of Indian weightlifters #mirabaichanuworldrecord weightlifter sathish sivalingam (@imsathisholy) April 17, 2021

The two weightlifters who finished on top of her are both Chinese. Hou Zhihui won the gold medal with a total score of 213 (96 in snatch and 117 in clean and jerk) and his compatriot Jiang Huihua got the silver with a lift of 207kg (89 in snatch, 118 in clean and jerk).

At the Olympics, however, only one of them will be able to compete as the rules allow each country to field a single athlete. Ri-Song Gum, the only other weightlifter to lift over 200kg, is already out of competition after North Korea’s withdrawal from the Games. So all Chanu really needs to do to finish on the podium in Tokyo is the performance on Saturday. However, it will not be that simple.

Chanus’ biggest adversary will now be his body itself.

After the 2018 Commonwealth Games, where she mesmerized the Gold Coasters with a stunning weightlifting show to win the gold medal, Chanu complained of lower back pain. The injury was as mysterious as it was serious. The best doctors in the country examined her but were unable to diagnose the problem.

This is what courage looks like. After 2 failed lifts in snatch, @mirabai_chanu made a third success and then managed to set a world record in Clean & Jerk to win bronze at the Asian Championship. Mental strength, calm under intense pressure – that is courage! pic.twitter.com/tVh8sS3ZVW Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) April 17, 2021

For nine months after that, she was out of action, missing the Asian Games and the World Championships that year. On her return, the Imphal native, who lifted hundreds of pounds for fun, couldn’t even lift 50 kg in training. Somehow, she got over the phase where she doubted she would ever be able to compete again.

Since then, there has been gradual progress in his totals. At the Continental Championships in 2019, she improved her CWG total by three kilos to lift a total of 199 kg. At the Pattaya World Championship last year, she broke the 200 kg mark for the first time, totaling 201 kg.

As she was aiming for a larger total, the pandemic struck and training came to a halt. When she returned, Chanu complained about her back again as the pain resurfaced. It didn’t sound as bad as the previous occasion, but Saturday was the first time in nearly 18 months that Chanu had competed.

Chanu 2.0 is stronger and more resilient, as evidenced by his heroic rise in the clean and jerk section. National coach Vijay Sharma has stressed in the past the need to improve Chanu’s scoring in the snatch, where the bar must be raised in one stroke. And if Saturday was something to go by, Chanus’ lifting in this event remains a concern.

A bigger worry, however, will be to prevent him from hurting himself. As long as this is settled and Chanu continues in form, India can look forward to opening its medal count on the opening day of the Tokyo Games.