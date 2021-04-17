Emotional woman as granddaughter recreates lost 1962 wedding dress point by point





Years go by as Jean Short smiles in this gorgeous replica of her 1962 wedding dress, made by her beloved seamstress granddaughter. Amy Copland was inspired to recreate Jeans’ fabulous satin and lace dress with a fireplace photo from her big day. She knew I was doing it, but I wanted the result to be a surprise, said Amy, 26. She was so happy when she saw it, she kept saying how beautiful it was. When she tried it on, it fitted like a glove. Jean, 79, whose husband Jack died of bowel cancer in 1996, aged 58, said: I am so proud of Amy. Seeing the dress brought back many good memories. What do you think? Give your opinion in the comments below

(Image: PA Real Life)

Normally, Amy is a wardrobe supervisor for theatrical productions on cruise ships sailing in the Caribbean. But when the pandemic struck in March 2020, with overseas travel stopping, it flew to the UK and formed a bubble of support with Jean. Amy is incredibly close to the retired housekeeper who lives down her street in Dundee. It took Amy two weeks to copy the dress and cost just under $ 100. Her emotional reveal at Home Jeans was earlier this month.

(Image: PA Real Life)

Amy said: I usually sail for months at a time, but since the lockdown my grandpa and I have been keeping each other sane. It was very difficult for the first six months of lockdown not to even hug her, but as the restrictions eased we were able to form a bubble of support. I’m only a few steps away and usually spent one night a week with her. Jean paid between 10 and 20 for her original wedding dress which she loaned to two friends who wore it to their weddings. The Mirror newsletter brings you the latest news, exciting shows and TV reports, sports updates and essential political information. The newsletter is sent early every morning, at noon and every evening. Never miss a moment by signing up for our newsletter here. She married Jack at St Jamess Church in Dundee on March 3, 1962 and is sure he would have approved of Amys’ work. Jean said: I first met Jack at a ball and we got engaged a year later. I found my wedding dress at a local store, but after lending it to friends, I never saw it again. I’m not sure what happened to the original dress but I’m delighted to now have this version recreated as a keepsake.







