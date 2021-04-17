Red carpet looks to be back as stylists get back to work

When celebrity events were cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic last March, Hollywood stylists, hairdressers and makeup artists were laid off. The return of awards shows and virtual events has fostered a resurgence in fashion.

As of March 2020, stylist Ilaria Urbinati – whose list of Hollywood male clients includes Rami Malek, Dwayne (“the Rock”) Johnson and John Krasinski – was working on numerous press tours. “Rami brought out ‘Bond’, the Rock had ‘Jungle Cruise’ and ‘Red Notice’,” she recalls. “Aaron Paul had films, then Cannes would come, and Venice, and we were in the middle of the“ A Quiet Place II ”press tour. And everything stopped. “

Every day, more of his jobs have been canceled due to COVID. “It was so surreal,” says Urbinati. “I’m so used to working. Because I dress all the men, I have about 40 clients.

Urbinati enjoyed spending more time with her newborn twins, but when it looked like work wouldn’t return soon, she started a passion project. His men’s lifestyle website Leo features style, food, travel, and culture – with advice from his celebrity clientele, including Casey Affleck’s guide to Boston.

“Now the style is back in full swing,” says Urbinati, who only worked in August. “He started to be busy again in the fall.”

She mainly creates branding campaigns, ads and cover sessions, but virtual rewards have kept her back to work on the red carpet. “We had Sacha Baron Cohen, who is in Australia, so we practically dressed him. And we did Karamo Brown [for the Globes], but it’s two people. Normally we like 17 people. Not to mention that I would dress a nominee for each small press event, for around 100 things instead of 10. ”

At first, Urbinati was cautious, her style choices reflected the gravity of the moment. “I felt like it would be deaf to make people too glamorous,” says Urbinati, who put on Charlie Puth in a white Prada tracksuit for the CMA Awards in November. “I wanted people to look like they were dressing when they were at home and people weren’t up for the glamor. Now there has been a full circle where I think people are looking for a little escape.

In the New Year, her clients felt ready to dress more. “We put pants on people, but with an elastic waist or drawstrings, everything is a little more relaxed. Menswear was going like this anyway – pants were getting looser, skinny pants were dead. We were already going in a more casual ’90s style, so the pandemic has really exaggerated that.

The Ami Paris costume that Krasinski hosted “SNL” in was the first costume she had made all year. “But notice, no tie,” she said. For the Globes, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Borat’s” Cohen wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana three-piece suit. “He does a lot of these over-the-top comedic situations,” she says. “So we wanted him to be a little more classic and get him out of that character a little more wacky.” She was looking for something cool and timeless, in a more subdued color than her bright blue from last year. “Green can be really beautiful on camera.”

The indefinite dress code for this year’s Oscars is confusing for stylists, who don’t want their clients to be overdressed. However, Urbino’s planning to celebrate Cohen’s appointments. “I want it to look stylish,” she said. “I want him to look back on that moment and he was in a tuxedo. So we go for the whole look. Bow tie to be determined. “

Although the Oscars are held in person, virtual events have meant more travel for the artists, who normally decorate attendees in Los Angeles. client to get it ready, then back to Los Angeles for the next, ”says hairstylist Gregory Russell, whose clients include Lily Collins, Anya Taylor-Joy and Chloe Grace Moretz. “The other difference is now that we are in charge of recovering our photos. Due to the lack of a red carpet we have to make sure we take the pic which was really fun but another thing to add to the list.

Russell’s press day jobs were also canceled when the pandemic hit, and he was off work for four months. When he returned it was with new obstacles. “We’ve always disinfected our tools, but now we have the masks that are such a challenge,” he says. “Not to mention having to be aware of social distancing on set when trying to stay in your creative flow.”

Minus the travel, things “feel almost as usual” for Russell, who turned to past guest-style icons for the Globes. “My inspiration for Lily [Collins] was Marisa Berenson, ”he said. “Marisa is so chic and timeless to me, like Lily. My inspiration for Anya [Taylor-Joy] came from Jerry Hall. She was long length and often did the 70’s interpretation of Veronica Lake. Looking at the dress, it looked appropriate, elegant and timeless. He appreciated the return of the rewards, even virtually: “It was touching to be able to have creativity and fantasy to channel into my life. Having to sit down in all the depressing news was such a blessing for an outlet and gave me a whole new appreciation for what I do.

Makeup artist and groomer Autumn Moultrie, whose clients include Viola Davis, Regé-Jean Page and LaKeith Stanfield, feels lucky for the recent job she’s had. “The first job I did after a few months of blackout due to the pandemic was the iconic Vanity Fair cover with Viola. I think I was one of the first members of the glam team to come back in the saddle, ”says Moultrie, who returned with enthusiasm and trepidation. “I worked with my client Naomi Osaka and wore a hazmat suit!”

Moultrie has tightened its cleanliness and safety measures. “I took certified sanitation courses online and bought a sanitizer that I use to prep my brushes, tools and powder puffs,” says Moultrie, who is now working on a palette. rather than on his hand. Although she has been vaccinated, she still has to undergo mandatory rapid testing on the sets. “There was 30 more minutes to our workday because you can’t just drive and start your job anymore. You need to get tested, wait for the results, and continue. “

Davis’ nominations have made for an exciting awards season. “I’m so excited that there are more people of color nominated for their work,” says Moultrie, whose cohort of glamor team Jamika Wilson became one of the first black women to be nominated for an Oscar in makeup. and hairstyle, for “My Rainey’s Black Bas.” The camaraderie with her community is what has propelled Moultrie over the past year.

“One of the silver liners of COVID-19 has been the solidarity that has developed between the people who do what I do,” she says. “We all did a lot of Zoom calls and virtual chats to learn from each other, uplift each other, and keep everyone’s morale up during this tough time for many artists.”

Urbinati is grateful that the awards got Hollywood artists back to work. “Fashion is a huge industry that employs millions of people,” she says. “In an awards ceremony, there are thousands of people involved, then all the stylists, groomers, hairdressers, makeup artists. You may take the view that this is silly compared to other things going on in the world, but entertaining people is uplifting. I think art is important.