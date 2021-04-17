Kim Kardashian Styles halter dress with crystal ankle sandals – Footwear News





Kim Kardashian proved that cool silhouettes and textures enhance any one-color outfit during an outing in Miami on Friday night with friends. The founder of Skims wore a Chartreuse halter dress in an ostrich print texture that featured a deep neckline, mini length with a side thigh slit and a cinched wrap on the bodice. She kept her accessories minimal and opted for no jewelry to let her leather-look outfit and trendy shoes take center stage.

Kim Kardashian in Miami for the opening of the Goodtime Hotel in South Beach on April 16, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA For shoes, Kardashian completed her party-ready ensemble with a pair of René Caovilla Metallic Cleo Crystal Embellished sandals. These shoes feature an all-leather construction with hand-applied crystal accents encrusted on the straps throughout the upper and on the wrap-around ankle detail, an open toe and a towering 4.5 inch stiletto heel . She seems to have chosen the metallic gold color. They sell for $ 1130 and are available for purchase on Net-a-porter.com. Related

Here’s a look at Kim Kardashian’s René Caovilla Metallic Cleo Crystal Embellished sandals. CREDIT: MEGA With this observation, the beauty entrepreneur further proves her affinity for buzzy yellow-green color undertones and the ankle-length sandal trend that celebrities can’t seem to stop wearing for spring. On March 4, she wore a similar ensemble and wore a bodycon fishnet dress with a pair of The Attico Embellished Satin sandals in a bright mint green colourway. These shimmering shoes are currently on sale at 40% off and retail at $ 480 (from $ 801) on mytheresa.com. In 2021, tie-up and wrap-around sandals continue to dominate after gaining popularity over the past two spring seasons. They are a more sophisticated alternative to the gladiator sandal trend that dominated the early 2000s and are often associated with the barely there shoe look that has become a staple in every fashion icon’s wardrobe. . Other celebrity fans of this lace up look include Rihanna, Hailey Baldwin and Cardi B, among countless other street style stars. Embrace this must-have spring 21 sandal trend with similar options available below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reiss Buy: Reiss Zhane Gold Sandals With Satin Straps And Straps, $ 174 (from $ 350).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy: Sam Edelman Kerryn – Strappy Sandals, $ 120.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW Buy: Vince Camuto Natola Sandals, $ 120. Click through this gallery to see Kim Kardashian’s riskiest outfits over the years.







